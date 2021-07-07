Power cut hits 2,000 in Armagh and Down

The fault has been blamed on equipment failure

Electric supplies are off in parts of counties Armagh and Down. Pic: Northern Ireland Electricity.

Almost 2,000 homes and business in counties Armagh and Down are without electricity due to equipment failure.

Power lines cut out at 7.27am on Wednesday in the Lurgan, Waringstown, Dollingstown and Donaghcloney areas.

Northern Ireland Electricity said a repair team is assessing the problem. It is expected that the power will be restored by 10.30am.

The postcode areas affected are BT32, BT63 5, BT64 1, BT65 5, BT66 6, BT66 7 and BT66 8.

Thousands in the area are still working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the power cut is less than ideal as many depend on a connection to the internet.

In Lurgan, the power shut off without warning on Tuesday morning and remains disconnected much to the frustration of residents.

A number of residents have relocated to their loved ones and friends homes to use their electric supply while the power is down.