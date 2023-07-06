Power cuts force businesses to close in Coleraine town centre

A number of businesses have taken to social media to announce they are closed for the day.

A power cut has caused widespread disruption in Coleraine town centre, with a number of businesses forced to close as a result.

Northern Ireland Electricity’s ‘powercheck’ map is currently showing two faults in the town, with the first reported at 10.51am, with a second outage was reported at 11.11am.

Independent MLA for the area, Claire Sugden, said her office had been affected by the outage.

"There seems to be a number of power cuts across Coleraine town centre currently. My office has been affected, if you need to get in touch with me or my team please send me a DM,” she said.

“I’ve reported the cut to NI Electricity who have advised they are aware of the problem and have sent a team out to look into the issue.”

The outage has caused the closure of Coleraine Leisure Centre, who said they would be contacting all bookings to update them.

"Due to a power cut in the town we currently have no electricity, this includes our phone line. Power is estimated to go back on around 2pm,” they said.

“Unfortunately we have to close all activities until the power comes back on. We will try to contact all bookings.

“Thank you for your patience and we apologies for any inconvenience.”

Indoor children’s play centre Itsy Bitsy Wonderland said they would be rescheduling bookings affected after being forced to close by the power cut.

"There is currently a power cut in the Coleraine area and we have no electricity,” they said.

“We aren’t sure when power will be restored. All bookings for 11.30 & 1.30 can be rescheduled, please contact hi@itsybitsywonderland.co.uk.”

Car dealership JKC said their phone lines were down as a result of the power cut, while similar problems have been reported by Romaya Hair, Makeup and Brows.

Phone lines have also been affected at Community Advice Causeway in the town, with issues also affecting JF Travel and Mortgage Property Shop.

Around 930 customers are thought to be affected, with the website stating the electricity is expected to be up and running again by 2.30pm.

"A repair team has been assigned and will be on its way as soon as possible,” the website indicated.