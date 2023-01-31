Power tools stolen during Co Derry farm burglary

A number of power tools including a red SIP welder and a red hedge trimmer have been reportedly stolen following an incident at a farm in Co Derry.

The incident happened at a farm on the Ballyagan Road in Garvagh between 10pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Entry had been forced to a shed in the grounds and a trailer containing a number of power tools, including a red SIP welder and a red hedge trimmer, was stolen.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area between the above times, or who may have been offered items matching the description for sale, to contact detectives on 101.”