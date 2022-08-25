Power tools stolen from garage in Portaferry burglary

Police in Bangor are appealing for information after a number of power tools were taken in a Co Down burglary.

The incident happened at a property in the Cloughey Road area of Portaferry on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said entry had been forced into the garage of the property and it is believed that the items were taken sometime between midnight and 8.15am.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around this time, or may have any dash cam or other footage which may assist to contact 101, and quote reference number 359 of 23/08/22,” added the PSNI.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk