PPS to review claims PSNI officer took photo of dead body

Allegations that a police officer took pictures of a body, following a suicide, are being reviewed.

A file on two serving PSNI officers under investigation for a number of offences, including allegedly taking pictures of a dead body, has been sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

A decision on whether to prosecute is expected within months in the case, which has been under investigation since 2017.

Among the offences being probed are allegations that one of the officers took pictures of a body, having been called to a property where a suicide had taken place.

The distressed family in the case were later alerted that a picture of their loved one had been placed in a social media group chat.

The Police Ombudsman was called in to investigate the online activities of a number of officers and the pictures, along with several other alleged offences, were identified.

There has been criticism of how long the case has taken, with the officers at the centre of the investigation suspended on full pay for almost five years.

A spokesperson for Marie Anderson’s office said: “In 2017, the Police Ombudsman decided it was necessary, in the public interest, to commence an investigation into concerns that police information had been shared via the social media platform Twitter.

“During the course of the Police Ombudsman investigation, two police officers were interviewed under criminal caution on suspicion of a range of offences including breaches of the Data Protection Act, computer misuse, theft, possession and supply of drugs, and misconduct in public office.

“The Police Ombudsman has sent a file for direction to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to this investigation.

“The Police Ombudsman investigation into potential misconduct matters relating to this conduct is ongoing and it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time,” the spokesperson added.

In December last year two members of the Metropolitan Police were jailed after being convicted of taking pictures of two murdered sisters.

Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Jamie Lewis, 33, were ordered to guard the scene in a London park where two sisters, Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were found stabbed to death in June 2020.

The Old Bailey in London heard that instead they took photos, some showing the bodies, and shared them in two WhatsApp groups, calling the victims “dead birds”. One — a group “called the A team” — contained 41 police officers and the other contained friends of Jaffer and was entitled “Covid c****”.

The sentencing followed a criminal trial in which the two pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office.

The court heard the actions of the two officers amounted to a gross breach of trust, stripped the women of dignity in death and intensified the agony of their mother and their family, some of whom served in the Met.

Their actions helped the defence of the murderer of the two women, Danyal Hussein, whose defence team tried to claim possible contamination by the two officers entering the crime scene.

In February, the PSNI said 19 members of the force are currently suspended from duties amid allegations of sexual misconduct. The organisation said it was looking into 25 cases, with some of them involving incidents while officers were on duty.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​