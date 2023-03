‘Damning indictment’ of the system must serve as wake-up call for Justice Minister Naomi Long, says Green Party MLA Woods

The PPS received 1,568 files relating to an alleged sexual offence in the 12 months to April. File image posed by model

Just eight people have been convicted of rape in Northern Ireland in the past year despite the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) receiving files linked to more than 600 suspects.