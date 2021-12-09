PPS under fire after officers avoid prosecution for arrest at Sean Graham massacre commemoration

Review call: Mark Sykes at the memorial to the victims of the Sean Graham bookmakers attack. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

A man whose father was murdered by loyalists has joined a call for a review of a decision by the PPS not to prosecute two PSNI officers who arrested a victim of the UDA attack at a commemorative event.

Tommy Duffin, whose father Jack was murdered in Sean Graham bookies massacre on Belfast’s Ormeau Road, said he would like to know who ordered the officers to intervene.

Jack Duffin, a 66-year-old stonemason, was one of five people murdered by the UDA in the sectarian shooting in 1992. Also killed were Willie McManus (54), Christy Doherty (52), Peter Magee (18) and James Kennedy (15).

Mark Sykes, who was injured in the attack, was arrested last year during a commemoration.

The officers who detained him were investigated by the Police Ombudsman on suspicion of assaulting Mr Sykes at a wreath-laying ceremony for the 29th anniversary of the attack. He was freed without charge.

Footage of the incident showed heated exchanges between officers and families, with Mr Sykes being handcuffed yards from the bookies.

Mr Duffin said he wanted to know who ordered the intervention and described the PSNI’s handling of the matter as “totally wrong”. “Compare [it] to how the PSNI handled a loyalist gathering in east Belfast the previous day. They stood back and watched. They moved in on us and caused mayhem,” he added.

“I was there. I heard what was said. We were holding a peaceful gathering of remembrance. We do it every year. It is totally non-party political. We had done everything in our power to make sure it was safe and only included close family and friends.”

Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly described the events as “shocking and appalling” and said his party supported “any legal action to remedy this injustice”.

The North Belfast MLA also urged the Police Ombudsman to publish a report into the murders at the bookmakers in February 1992 “as soon as possible”.

“These families, like all bereaved in the conflict, are entitled to know the truth about the deaths of their loved ones and should not have to wait any longer for truth and justice,” he explained.

The DUP’s Trevor Clarke, who is also the party’s lead Policing Board representative, said the PPS’s decision against prosecution, announced yesterday, was a “welcome outcome”.

But he added: “It will be little comfort to the two young officers whose lives and careers have been unjustifiably disrupted by the events of the past 10 months.

“In light of the PPS judgment, there should be an urgent reassessment of whether such an investigation is warranted or in the public interest.”

The incident caused major uproar and saw PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne face calls for his resignation.

Mr Byrne apologised for his officers’ handling of the event after reviewing footage.

One of the policemen involved was suspended and the other was shifted to a different role.

The disciplinary moves were criticised by the Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers.

PPS assistant director Martin Hardy defended the decision.

“Having carefully considered the available evidence, the PPS decision is that there is insufficient evidence to prove that the actions of the officers in arresting the civilian, and applying handcuffs to him, were unlawful,” he said.

“Separate consideration was given to whether an omission to remove the handcuffs after a period of time had passed could amount to an assault by a police officer.

“Again, after a thorough examination of all matters, it was concluded that the test for prosecution was not met for any assault arising from that aspect of the complaint.”

Mr Hardy said Mr Sykes had been sent a detailed explanation for the decision, along with an offer to meet to address any further questions.

He added: “We are acutely aware of the deep sensitivities attached to this case and of the distress caused to the complainant through being arrested at an event to remember an atrocity which those present were so directly and profoundly impacted by.

“I would like to reassure the public that these decisions were taken impartially and after a full consideration of all the relevant matters.”

The decision not to prosecute the officers was welcomed by the Police Federation.

Chairman Mark Lindsay said: “The officers themselves are relieved at this decision, but there are still many questions to be answered in respect of subsequent decisions by PSNI command. This is currently subject to a Judicial Review process.”

The PSNI said “it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time”.