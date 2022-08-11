Praise for off duty lifeguards after three people rescued on Northern Ireland’s beaches

Off-duty RNLI lifeguards across Northern Ireland’s coasts have been praised after coming to the aid of three people over recent days, including a man having a heart attack.

The RNLI said two rescues took place on Saturday, with another incident on Tuesday this week.

The first of the operations happened at Downhill beach on Saturday August 6, when a boy got in trouble around 150m out from the shore.

On that occasion senior lifeguard Cara Telfer happened to be in the area enjoying the swim when she was alerted to the situation.

“When I got out of the sea after our swim I said to my dad that I wasn’t happy with the boy being that far out on his own in case he would get into trouble,” she said.

“I could see his mother on the beach waving at him and trying to call him in, so I approached her, explained that I was a lifeguard and asked if her son was a good swimmer.

“When she said he wasn’t and that she was worried, I told her I would go and get him.

“I swam in and by this stage the boy was further out and behind the breaking waves, but his head was still above the water. I asked him to hold on to my arm and we swam in until he could stand and then we walked to shore.”

Lifeguard Paddy Murphy

Elsewhere on that day in Co Down, Paddy Murphy was driving home from his daily patrol on Tyrella Beach when he noticed a man having a heart attack at the side of the road.

The RNLI said he checked an ambulance was on the way and proceeded to administer casualty care and monitor the casualty until help arrived.

Meanwhile on Tuesday lifeguard supervisor Stuart Montgomery was stopped at Kilkeel beach to walk his dog when he noticed a man in difficulty.

The RNLI said the man was splashing and scrambling to stay afloat in the water when the lifeguard swam to his rescue.

Having brought the man safely ashore, Mr Montgomery then checked to ensure he hadn’t swallowed any water or hit his head.

The man was eventually able to walk off the beach unaided.

Stuart Montgomery

Speaking about the three rescues, regional lifeguard Lead Michael Thompson said: “I want to commend and thank Cara, Paddy and Stuart who without doubt made a huge difference in all three incidents.

“Their selfless and courageous efforts despite being off-duty is testament to the dedication of our lifeguard team and it is very reassuring and pleasing to know that their knowledge, skills and training will immediately kick in regardless of time or place when they see someone in difficulty.”

The hot sunny weather has brought many to our beaches and rescue callouts have also increased in recent days.

On Thursday another man was rescued on Castlerock Beach on the Causeway Coast after getting into difficulty in a rip current. The man was out caught out in the current around 150m from the shore.

He was taken to Causeway Hospital by ambulance for treatment.