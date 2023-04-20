Prawns, fondant potato and pear tart: The menu for Stormont’s great and good at Agreement 25 gala dinner

A host of political names attended the event at Hillsborough Castle on Wednesday night

Former president of Sinn Féin, Gerry Adams (L) speaks to former leader of the DUP Peter Robinson at Hillsborough Castle for the Gala dinner to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Pic: Charles McQuillan-Pool/Getty Images — © Getty Images

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech during a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Pic: Charles McQuillan/PA Wire — © PA

Guests at a gala dinner marking the end of Queen’s University’s Agreement 25 conference dined on prawns, fondant potato and pear tart before hearing a call from Rishi Sunak for politicians to get back into government.

The dinner, hosted by the Prime Minister, took place at Hillsborough Castle on Wednesday night, with a number of prominent current and former politicians present.

Guests munched on a starter of salmon, prawns and crab, before being presented with a main menu of chicken, fondant potato and savoy cabbage and a dessert of pear tart and sorbet.

The event featured one of the most significant audiences in Northern Ireland’s history, with Good Friday Agreement-era politicians mingling with their present day successors.

Former US President Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of State wife Hillary Clinton attended the event, with ex-Prime Minister Blair and Taoiseach counterpart Bertie Ahern joining them.

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern delivers a speech during a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down (PA). — © PA

Conservative Party MP and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pictured arriving at Hillsborough Castle, while ex-Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams was seen in conversation with former DUP First Minister Peter Robinson.

Chair of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement talks Senator George Mitchell was also at the event, joined by another former Prime Minister in Theresa May.

More contemporary guests included Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, Sinn Féin Northern leader Michelle O’Neill and former Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

Arlene Foster was pictured at the gala dinner, as well as current DUP leader and MP Jeffrey Donaldson, while current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was also present.

The guests listened to PM Rishi Sunak's closing speech which declared the Good Friday Agreement “the best and nd only foundation for peace and prosperity”.

"“And if we can take inspiration and instruction from the way peace was achieved 25 years ago, we can fulfil the true promise enshrined in that agreement – the promise of stable devolved government, a prosperous economy, and a more united society.

“That’s the future for Northern Ireland we must build,” he told the crowd in the Whitla Hall.

Mr Sunak paid tribute to the major figures involved in the Good Friday Agreement and condemned violence.

“Because there is nothing glamorous about violence. There is nothing glorious about terror.

“Squalid acts are always justified with some false dream about what they will achieve.

“But they have never worked – and they never will.

“Instead, let us glorify moderation, romanticise respect, and make heroes of those with the courage to reject absolutes, not kill for them,” he said.