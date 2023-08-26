Prayer service hears condemnation of Nazi flags outside mosque in west Belfast

Imam Jamal Iweida outside the mosque after the incident earlier in the week

The erection of Nazi flags outside a mosque in west Belfast will not intimidate the local Muslim community, a leader said.

Three banners bearing swastikas and the SS logo were placed outside Iqraa Mosque in the Ashley Park area of Dunmurry on Tuesday night.

They were discovered by a woman and her children as they arrived for prayers at around 5.30 the next morning.

During the congregation’s Friday Prayer, Jamal Iweida, imam and president of the mosque, addressed the incident, saying: “Our message is peace, love and equality.

“I’m sure many of you have heard that there were Nazi flags on display outside the mosque,” he said.

Mr Iwedia said the support the Muslim community in Northern Ireland has received since the incident proves those who put the flags up are not welcome or supported.

“They are against the overwhelming majority, they know that and we know that, there is no place for such hatred in this community and this country,” he said.

Mr Iweida told the crowd that there is no danger in or around the mosque, however, he also said they were investing in security cameras to ensure worshippers feel safe when visiting the mosque.

Police have said they are treating the incident as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Mr Iweida thanked police for their ongoing support.

“[Initially] there was some shock and a bit of a feeling of intimidation but now we feel better about it, with the assurance we had from the police and the neighbours and the community leaders and the media, so we thank everyone that supported us,” he said.

Mr Iweida also thanked the community in Dunmurry for the support they have given the mosque in recent days.

“There were ordinary people coming out of their homes and showing their disgust at what had happened. We say to our neighbours, thank you very much,” he said.

He also reached out directly to those responsible for putting the flags outside the mosque.

“We are citizens of this country as they are and we love this country as they love this country and we would love to see anyone who has any point to say it to us, or anything to discuss with us to talk with us and see what we do here,” Mr Iweida said.

Local politicians condemned the hate crime.

Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker described the appearance of “racist symbols” outside a place of worship as “deeply concerning” and branded it “a clear and outrageous attempt to create fear and intimidate people”.

“There is no place for this type of behaviour in our society,” he added.

“I would urge anyone with information on the erection of these flags to bring it forward to the police. Political and community leaders must stand together to continue building a safe, welcoming and inclusive society for all.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll also condemned the “fascism” on display and added that the “horrendous and racist act” has no place here.