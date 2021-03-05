Prayers in a pub: green light for £200k conversion of former Antrim bar into rural church

Approved: The former Sheddings pub which will be the New Dawn Evangelical church

The prayers of a Christian group have been answered after they were granted permission for a very different kind of conversion - to turn a former east Antrim pub into a church.

The Sheddings, located between Broughshane and Carnlough, has been purchased by the New Dawn Church, which met previously at Broughshane Community Centre. Planning permission for the conversion was approved at a planning committee meeting of Mid and East Antrim council.

The change of use will see an investment of £200,000 in the building, which will have a capacity to accommodate a congregation of 100 worshippers.

Architect Gary Lamont, who is an elder of New Dawn Evangelical Fellowship, told the meeting that the church is currently 40 people strong, with approximately 70% from the Carnalbanagh area. It has been operating for eight years.

He told the meeting that "God has opened the door" to enable the church to restore the building and "give it back to the rural community for the spiritual well-being of people in the area".

Planning officer Gary McGuinness said that one objection to the application relates to noise and parking arrangements.

However, he reported that Transport NI is "content with the parking arrangements".

Mr Lamont noted plans for the installations of triple glazing.

Bannside TUV councillor Timothy Gaston said that the existing Sheddings pub building has become "run down" and an "eyesore on an important arterial route" since it closed.

Previously it had once been "a hive of activity" with farmers travelling miles to The Sheddings sheep sales.

He went on to say that 35 car parking bays was "sufficient" for the church.

Mr Gaston added that the building was located on "an important tourist route" between the "east Antrim coast" and Ballymena, which he described as the "shopping capital of east Antrim".

Mr Lamont emphasised the church's intention to form good relations with its neighbours and would seek to talk to people if larger events such as a wedding or a funeral were to be held.

Alliance councillor Robert Logan noted that Mr Lamont had indicated that triple glazing was to be used and noise is "not a concern".

The application was subsequently approved.