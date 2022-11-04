Pre-Christmas £400 energy support payment would be a big help, says Co Down dad

A Co Down father has stressed that the £400 energy support payment, which may not reach people’s pockets until January, would allow him “to be able to breathe” if it came in before Christmas.

On Tuesday, the Utility Regulator revealed that the scheme’s delivery is “unclear” and payments may not be made until the new year.

There had already been confusion over how it would be implemented here, as Northern Ireland has its own market regulator and does not have the energy price cap system that operates in the rest of the UK.

Paul MacFerran (39) is a landscape gardener and has two young children. He and his veterinarian wife are expecting a third baby in January.

He said: “My electric bill is a pay-as-you-go meter. Because my wife and I are both away working, we’re not really there until the evening. Even at that, our electric bill has jumped from £20 to £50 a week.

“Christmas was tight last year and I have no idea how this winter is going to go.

“We both work very hard and both put in big hours, yet we are both battling.

“We can’t push ourselves any further and I’m pulling my hair out thinking, ‘when is this ever going to stop?’”

The Newcastle man said the support would be put to far better use if it came in before the holiday. “It would allow me to be able to breathe. Only for the things that I do to keep myself mentally correct and centred, for a better word, I don’t know where I would be,” he added.

“I don’t know how anybody else is coping. Say you have a single parent who has no way of working or making extra income, it can only be a nightmare.”

The Fuel Poverty Coalition NI said that information around support schemes is “more confusing than ever”.

The Government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy is in charge of deploying the schemes, but the coalition feels Northern Ireland has been left as an “afterthought”.

Fuel Poverty Coalition NI said: “England is the driver of these policies. Britain has a price cap and everyone is getting that price change at a certain time of year. That price guarantee has had us fall behind the same type of model as England, but it’s not taking into consideration the fact that we haven’t got a working government, that we have a different energy market, and that we have a prevalence of 68% oil compared to only 4% of homes across England.

“There are four different support schemes, including the £400 that everyone is going to get and the capping of the unit price for electricity and gas, but that isn’t going to assist people who are reliant on home heating oil. They need support as well.

“Energy has never been more confusing and it has never been as big of an issue. It’s very important that people get clarity on these issues, seek the right advice and see if they’re on the right tariff.”