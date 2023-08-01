Preacher filmed saying gay people ‘want to rape our children’ during Belfast Pride says comments ‘taken out of context’

Preacher Ryan Williamson has said his comments were taken out context

A Belfast preacher who was filmed making controversial comments about the LGBT community has claimed the remarks were “taken out of context”.

Preacher Ryan Williamson was filmed on Saturday during Belfast’s Pride parade accusing gay people of “wanting to rape our children”.

The PSNI later confirmed they were investigating the incident as an alleged hate crime, however Mr Williamson said he has yet to be contacted by police regarding his comments.

Instead, he claimed police have been in touch via phone and email with him due to an alleged assault against him.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, Mr Williamson said he does not believe LGBT community members wish to rape children.

“That has been taken out of context…of course I didn’t mean that. I don’t believe any Christian or anyone who has heard me over the past few years would believe that homosexuals rape kids,” he said.

“I believe the (rape) is of our children’s identity…. they’ve caught my words in an 18 seconds clip. (They’ve) obviously caught this and been like woohoo, but we’ll be putting the full text up.”

Mr Williamson was captured on video during Belfast Pride claiming: “Homosexuals have become so brazen, that they want to rape the righteous, and that (is) happening today.

“They want to rape our children; they want to rape our country. They want to pillage and pilfer all in the name of love.”

Belfast street preacher told passers-by that members of the LGBT community wanted to “rape our children”

He has claimed media outlets that published the video “completely vilified” him.

“The irresponsibility here has been with the legacy media who have taken an 18 second clip and completely vilified me. Words and meanings matter,” he added.

“A text without a context is a pretext…for me this is nothing new. The police and the council and other people have been weaponised against me.”

Pushed on his comments, the preacher admitted his words were “outrageous... if taken out of context”.

“I’m saying this morning, is what I mean is that our kids are being indoctrinated by a militant homosexual agenda. It’s the rape of their identity.”

Asked if he withdrew his comments, Mr Williamson said he withdrew it “within the context it’s been presented”.

“Let me be clear, I meant our country and our kids are being raped by a woke, homosexual ideology. We are not fighting against people, Stephen. We are fighting against an ideology, that’s where my fight is,” he added.

During the discussion, Stephen Nolan stated Mr Williamson’s comments were being perceived as targeting the LGBT community.

“The intention of my heart is for people to repent and to be saved. People can take things out of context if they want…I do not hate homosexuals or heterosexuals or anyone else.

“Being truthful is not being hateful.”

He also claimed he regularly refers to heterosexual people in his sermons, which regularly take place on the streets of Belfast city centre.

Mr Williamson’s appearance on the programme also attracted controversy.

In a tweet which tagged BBC Northern Ireland director Adam Smyth, SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite asked what the public interest was in having Mr Williamson on the programme.

“Why is the BBC giving this defamatory hatred a platform?”

After the discussion, Nolan said his programme does not shy away from discussions, but said there was “no debate around the outrageous words that man said”.