'Predatory paedophile' McWilliams described as 'every family's worst nightmare' worked as au pair in NI

A convicted paedophile who abused children while working as an au pair in parts of Co Armagh and elsewhere will spend more time behind bars after admitting to further offences.

Described by detectives as “every family’s worst nightmare”, Aaron McWillians (28) of HMP Belmarsh was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of nine years, at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, November 2.

Described by Met Detectives as one of the worst cases they had ever seen, McWilliams admitted to a further 40 offences against more than 20 young victims.

The crimes were committed between 2012 and 2017 in different parts of the UK and Europe, with McWilliams using his position as a live-in au pair to abuse children in his care.

First convicted in 2016 for sexually abusing a four-year-old child, he served part of his sentence before being released and going on to attack more children.

He began work with another family within weeks by using false references. He sexually abused another four-year-old child and was jailed for a further seven years in August 2017.

When police seized his phone that year, Met detectives found a shocking 2,472 indecent images of children, graded Category A (which depicts the most serious child abuse) to C.

Detectives also discovered an extensive collection of videos McWilliams had made of him abusing his victims.

He admitted the abuse when he was interviewed twice in 2018 about the material on his phone.

In total, 24 victims were identified aged between four months and 14-years-old with all but one being boys.

His crimes include:

22 counts of inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Seven counts of sexual assault on a boy by touching

Three counts of making an indecent photo of a child

Three counts of sexual assault on a child

Two counts of rape of a boy under 13

Attempted rape of a boy under 13

Sexual assault on a girl by touching

Engaging in sexual activity with a boy under 15

Detective Superintendent Adam Ghaboos, of the Central East Safeguarding team, said the case was among the most serious cases his team had ever dealt with.

“McWilliams is a predatory paedophile who sexually abused a large number of children he was entrusted to care for. It is every family’s worst nightmare,” he said.

“He is manipulative, cold, calculating, and highly dangerous to children and young people.”

He thanked the families of victims for their courage after enduring the “horrific abuse and the long-term harm” and said their information secured his prosecution.

“I also want to highlight the exceptional work of the investigation team for their tireless efforts throughout this harrowing investigation to secure justice for all the victims and their families.”

Unable to rule out the possibility of there being further victims, he encouraged any other families who employed McWilliams or believed he had contact with their children to come forward.

Any information can be reported to the police on 101, or reported online via www.met.police.uk