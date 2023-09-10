Pregnant barista drives attackers off during assault in Newry

Police are appealing for information after an assault on a man spilled into a busy café in Newry.

The altercation, which involved three men, took place around 3pm on Saturday in the Monaghan Street area before it carried on into the Maya Café in front of shocked customers and staff.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the incident resulted in damage being caused to a door of the business.

In a post on social media, Maya Café said the man who was assaulted attempted to take shelter inside the premises but “the offenders followed the man inside and continued to batter him causing serious injuries to his head”.

The café added that its staff, including a heavily pregnant barista, drove the attackers away.

“Our place was full of customers enjoying their food and some others waiting to be served,” said Maya Café.

“Among our customers, there was a family with two very young girls who had to witness this sort of behaviour.

“Our staff, including our heavily pregnant barista, immediately reacted, driving the attackers away and supported the victim physically and emotionally whilst the police and ambulance services arrived.”

Maya Café stressed that the fight did not start in its premises, nor were those involved in the altercation customers.

“Also, thankfully no customers or staff were hurt, just very much shocked, especially our heart goes to the two little ones that had to be in the middle of that scary confusion,” the café continued.

“The man was taken to hospital and our premises were quickly cleaned up and our work in the kitchen resumed without any further problems.

“We did file a report with the police, and we hope the victim is now safe and recovering.

“To our clients that were present at the time, especially to the young family, we thank you for your custom and we apologise for the unfortunate event, even if it didn’t have ANYTHING to do with MAYA.”

The PSNI said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the assault or anyone with footage that may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1143 of 09/09/23.”