Pregnant woman hospitalised after serious assault in Belfast

A pregnant woman is in a stable condition in hospital after a serious assault in north Belfast on Thursday.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with number of offences including attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm with intent.

It follows an assault at Ainsworth Drive in which a man was reported to have seriously assaulted a pregnant woman.

The 46-year-old man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.