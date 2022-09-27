Presbyterian Church backs NI Boy’s Brigade split from UK and ROI

The Boy’s Brigade in Northern Ireland will break away from the main organisation which operates in the UK and Ireland.

A new BBNI group is set to be established here after two resolutions were passed at an AGM on Tuesday by a clear show of hands.

The new group will be a “separate autonomous body by mutual agreement”.

"The AGM voted to enter negotiations with the stated aim of becoming a separate autonomous body by mutual agreement," read a statement.

"The Northern Ireland district seeks to retain a close affiliation with the wider organisation as both pursue their shared Christian mission.

"We will make no further comment on this decision until negotiations on a new relationship have concluded."

Leaders believe the aims of the organisation here would be “better served and more effectively achieved” by setting up its own entity which will be registered as a charity.

The decision to split was supported by a majority with 169 (88.5%) BB leaders endorsing the move and 22 (11.5%) voting against.

However, negotiations have yet to begin on the exact terms and will likely include issues such as funding, branding, logos and intellectual property rights.

A final vote is expected to be counted next year.

It’s been reported fissures opened up as a result of disagreements over finance, governance and cultural differences on matters of faith.

Prior to the decision the BB in Northern Ireland said that "the environment in Great Britain is culturally different to that in Northern Ireland, especially regarding the relationship with the church".

The policy document stated: "The Boys' Brigade in Northern Ireland does not hold doctrinal positions but respects those held by every denomination with which we partner.

"If BB UK and Republic of Ireland does not respect those positions, the very existence of the Boys' Brigade in Northern Ireland is at risk."

No details about the precise "doctrinal positions" at the heart of the dispute have been disclosed.

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI), which has a longstanding and close relationship with the BB, has praised the organisation for its stance.

“We also commend the clarity of the Northern Ireland District in their focus upon their aim of ‘advancing Christ’s Kingdom amongst boys’,” a spokesperson said.

They also confirmed no change is expected in the “mutually beneficial” relationship it has with one of the biggest Christian youth organisations in the British Isles.

“We will of course follow the practical outworking of the Northern Ireland District’s decision and no doubt will be involved in discussions at the appropriate time,” the spokesperson continued.

“Currently, and going into the future, each week hundreds of volunteer BB leaders play an important part in the life of our local congregations.

“Boys from the ages of five to 18, many of whom have no other connection with the Church, enjoy a programme of activities that support their personal development and help them to explore the Christian faith.

“We have no doubt this will continue to be the case for the Northern Ireland District moving forward.”