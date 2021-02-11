Presbyterian Church breaks with 127 years of tradition as Dr David Bruce set to be Moderator for second term

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland is to break with 127 years of tradition by having its Moderator serve for a second term.

Rt Rev Dr David Bruce will serve a second 12-month term, it was announced yesterday.

Late last year presbyteries had forwarded the names of ministers that they would like to see considered as their next Moderator to Rev Trevor Gribben, clerk of the PCI’s General Assembly.

Rev Gribben, the church’s general secretary, had asked each of those ministers if they would permit their name to go forward to the next stage of the process.

Only one minister, however, consented to his name going forward — the current Moderator, Dr Bruce.

Rev Gribben explained: “Taking an overview of the current situation, with our presbyteries not being able to meet physically, due to current restrictions in both jurisdictions, and the fact that only one name was under consideration, the General Council’s Standing Committee, acting with delegated authority, unanimously agreed that Dr Bruce’s name be forwarded to the General Assembly for appointment as Moderator for the 2021-2022 church year.”

The Presbyterian Moderator is the most senior office-bearer of the Church and its principal public representative.

By convention, the Moderator is selected each year by the Church’s 19 presbyteries, meeting separately across Ireland, on the first Tuesday in February and elected on the opening night of the denomination’s General Assembly in June.

Rev Gribben said the nomination of the current Moderator to serve a second term is “a significant change”.

He added: “Since our General Assembly came into being in 1840, this has only happened on six previous occasions, the last time being in 1894, 127 years ago.

“However, the outcome of this year’s nomination process is a further demonstration not only of the unprecedented times that we are living through, but also of leading of the Lord, as we have prayerfully sought his guidance for the days ahead.”

Dr Bruce said he was “deeply honoured” to be asked to by the Moderator for a second term. He said usual church business has been impacted by the Covid pandemic and “these are difficult days for us all”, but there is hope for the future.

“My wife Zoe and I hope that, regulations permitting, we may be able to travel across Ireland to visit and encourage congregations, and presbyteries during the year,” he added.

“We pray for our overseas partners in some of the poorest regions of the world, and hope that we might be able to offer encouragement to them by standing with them in solidarity as they seek to bear witness to Christ in face of unimaginable challenges.

“In short, we hope to serve the Church in this year, and by doing so, to honour Christ who has loved us and called us.”

Dr Bruce is the first Moderator in over 20 years to come from a position outside of parish ministry and the 175th person to hold the office since 1840.

Born in Banbridge, Co Down, in 1957, he as baptised in Scarva Street Presbyterian Church in the town.

He was selected as Moderator-Designate by the Church’s 19 presbyteries on February 4 2020. He was formally elected as Moderator to serve for the year 2020/2021 at a unique hour-long livestreamed event in Assembly Buildings last June.