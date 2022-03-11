Presbyterian Church calls on Stormont and Oireachtas to ‘urgently’ find solutions to cost of living crisis

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has called on the Northern Ireland Assembly, Oireachtas and ministers, both north and south, to urgently find ways to mitigate the worst effects of the cost of living crisis.

Church Moderator Dr David Bruce said the record breaking fuel and energy prices represents “a very real personal crisis” for families faced with the choice of either eating or heating.

He added the crisis also comes with the additional risk of homelessness.

It comes after the Consumer Council’s latest online home heating oil price checker tool revealed - in the space of just a week - the average cost of 500L of home heating oil has risen by just over £227 to £662.86.

In the same period, the average cost of 300L of home heating oil is an extra £133.44, with the average price across Northern Ireland now sitting at £409.36.

Meanwhile, the average price for 900L of home heating oil now stands at £1181.53, a rise of just over £423 in the space of seven days.

Alongside the increasing cost of energy, drivers across the province are also being hit by significant increases in petrol and diesel prices at the pump, while gas prices are also on the rise.

Dr Bruce said families struggling without additional support will find energy costs and rising food prices difficult to deal with.

The Moderator also said that he was aware from statistics available from the UK’s Trussell Trust, that in 2020/2021 foodbanks in its Northern Ireland network distributed nearly 80,000 food parcels, compared to just over 37,000 in 2018/2019.

“There has been a steady increase in those falling into fuel and food poverty in recent years, a situation that is being exacerbated by the global outworking of Russia’s unprovoked and unlawful invasion of Ukraine last month,” stated Dr Bruce.

“Foodbanks, many of which are supported by PCI congregations across Ireland, are reporting an increase in requests for support, with one foodbank in the Greater Belfast area reporting a 25% increase in demand since Christmas.”

Dr Bruce also highlighted the collapse of the Executive following former first minister Paul Givan’s decision to resign in protest to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“In February, at the time of the collapsing of the Executive, I expressed concern on behalf of PCI that the most vulnerable in our society would suffer most during a period of uncertainty and lack of clear decision-making,” he continued.

“I do, however, welcome recent decisions that have been made by Executive ministers including the freeze in public sector rent and public transport fares, the one-off energy support payment of £200 (€238) that is going out today, along with the passing of legislation to extend welfare mitigations in Northern Ireland.

“At the same time, I also welcome the Irish Government’s initiative to significantly cut the excise duty on fuel. These decisions should provide some help to those struggling to afford basic essentials, but much more needs to be done. I would urge the UK government to do the same.”

However, Dr Bruce said the schemes are “merely a sticking plaster” and that an anti-poverty strategy should be put in place as soon as possible.

“MLAs need to find ways to support those most affected by the cost of living crisis now, and prioritise the development of an anti-poverty strategy in line with the Act and commitments given in New Decade, New Approach, following May’s Assembly election,” he said.