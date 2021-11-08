Presbyterian Church has regressed, claims Lord Alderdice

Former Stormont Speaker Lord Alderdice, who left the Presbyterian Church because of its controversial attitude to same-sex issues, claims that the institution has not changed for the better since he quit it three years ago.

The former Alliance Party leader was speaking in Belfast at the launch of a book by the late Presbyterian theologian, Ballymena-born Ernest Davey, who was acquitted in 1927 of heresy in a high-profile church court case.

Lord Alderdice, who now lives in England but also hails from the Co Antrim town, where his father was a Presbyterian minister, left the church over its controversial decision not to allow those in same-sex relationships to be full members.

A recent Presbyterian General Assembly devoted much debate to helping members understand better the social complexities of sexuality and the right of individual members to express dissent over Church policy. However, it still holds to its teaching that marriage is solely between a man and a woman, and that the children of same-sex couples are not allowed baptism.

Lord Alderdice, a church elder for many years, said at the time that “theologically it will soon be difficult to make any differentiation between the Presbyterian Church and Ian Paisley’s Free Presbyterian Church”.

At the weekend, he said he had “ seen no evidence of a change for the better in the PCI stance, and I believe that the antagonism to ministers and elders who take a dissenting line continues unabated”. “I recognise that some actions have been taken recently to try to present an impression of greater openness, but unfortunately I have neither seen nor heard any evidence of a real change for the better.”

Davey, who died in 1960, was regarded as a brilliant theologian but fell foul of traditionalists because of his liberal views. After his acquittal he was later elected Presbyterian Moderator and appointed principal of the then Assembly’s College.

Lord Alderdice said: “I think Davey would have been distressed, as are many current members of the PCI (Presbyterian Church in Ireland), with the regressive social trajectory of the leadership of the Church in recent years. It is clear that Davey believed that the social perspectives of the Church should be constantly evolving. He was a very humane man and I am certain that his views would have developed with sensitivity to differences among people.”

Alderdice has written a foreword to Davey’s book Religious Experience which has been published posthumously.