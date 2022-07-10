Presbyterian Church Moderator attends Irish National Day of Commemoration in Dublin

The new Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland travelled to Dublin to take part in a National Day of Commemoration on Sunday.

Having been installed in Belfast last month, it marked the first formal event of the Rt Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick (65).

As part of the commemoration in the Republic of Ireland, Dr Kirkpatrick read the closing prayer during the event, which remembers the service of those Irish men and women who lost their lives during previous conflicts.

Taking place annually on the nearest Sunday to July 11 – coinciding with the truce to the Irish War of Independence in 1921 – the Limavady-born Moderator was joined by Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the National Museum of Ireland.

President Higgins, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Irish Defence Forces, led the commemoration and laid a wreath which was followed by a minute’s silence.

Representatives of families whose loved ones died in past wars or on UN service as well as descendants of the leaders of the 1916 rebellion were also invited.

The ceremony concluded with a gun salute, the playing of the Last Post and Irish national anthem, and an Air Corps flypast.

Other commemorative events were held in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford on Sunday morning.

It is the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that the event has been open to the public.

For the previous two years, a maximum of 200 people were allowed to attend.

Speaking after the event, Dr Kirkpatrick said, “It has been an honour and a privilege to be able to represent Presbyterians from across Ireland at this important act of remembrance and say the closing prayer during the Christian act of worship.

“At this significant time in the history of the State, as this year marks the centenary of the beginning of the Irish Civil War, we remember those who fought against one another, brother against brother, on this land 100 years ago and those Irishmen and Irishwomen who paid the ultimate price in the Great War and the Second Word War.

“We also remember the 87 service personnel who paid the same high price on the many peacekeeping tours that the Irish Defence Forces have conducted and continue to conduct in numerous countries with the United Nations.”

Dr Kirkpatrick was selected as moderator back in February, having previously served as a minister for Portrush Presbyterian Church.