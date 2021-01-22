Presbyterian Church services will not go ahead during lockdown extension

Decision was taken for the ‘sake of health, life and the common good’

The Presbyterian Church will continue its suspension of services in line with the current lockdown regulations.

It was announced by the Executive on Thursday that the current lockdown will remain in place until at least March 5.

The church said it has taken the decision “for the sake of health, life and the common good”.

Friday’s announcement by the church comes after the Department of Health reported that another 12 people died after contracting Covid-19. There were another 865 positive cases.

The Presbyterian Church outlined that all of its in person Sunday gatherings for worship, along with all other in person church gatherings, should continue to remain suspended until March 5.

Rev Trevor Gribben, the clerk of the general assembly and general secretary of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, said: “In the light of this decision, and on the basis of the unequivocal public health advice that people should continue to stay at home, the general council standing committee of our church has directed that all in person Sunday gatherings for worship, along with all other in person church gatherings across our congregations in Northern Ireland, should remain suspended until Friday, March 5.”

Mr Gribben added that both he and Moderator Rev David Bruce, wrote to all congregations outlining their decision.

Weddings and funerals, along with arrangements for recording or live-streaming, drive-in services and private prayer, will only be permitted to take place.

The Methodist Church in Ireland, the Church of Ireland and the Roman Catholic Church have also suspended their services.

“While we acknowledge that there is both cost and disappointment in this for many, we see this decision as part of our response to the command of Jesus to love our neighbours,” added Rev Gribben.

“We continue to encourage as many people as possible to stay at home for the sake of health, life and the common good.

“Ultimately, as followers of Jesus, we are people of hope. As we journey through these dark and difficult days, we live in that hope, looking to the light that we find in Jesus.”