Presbyterian Church set to welcome new Moderator David Bruce at ceremony

The Presbyterian Church of Ireland will officially welcome its 175th Moderator tonight, as Reverend David Bruce will be endorsed at a special ceremony at Stormont.

Due to the coronavirus regulations, the occasion will be live streamed from 7pm with just four people taking part in the Assembly Hall.

The installation usually coincides with the opening night of the General Assembly and the 900 attendees would have included past moderators, civic dignitaries and representatives from other churches across Europe, Africa and Asia.

In what has been a week of celebrations for Dr Bruce's family, he and his wife, Zoe, welcomed the birth of their new grandson, Malek, on Tuesday, while he was also awarded with an honorary Doctorate of Divinity by the Presbyterian Faculty of Ireland.

Outlining tonight's service of installation, the Clerk of the General Assembly and General Secretary of the Presbyterian Church, Rev Trevor Gribben, explained that those present will include himself, the outgoing and incoming Moderators, Rt Rev Dr William Henry and Rev Bruce (62), and the Deputy Clerk of the General Assembly, Rev Jim Stothers.

All appropriate health and safety precautions will be followed, including observing government guidance on social distancing in the large hall.

"It is the Presbyterian family coming together, and as far as I am aware a meeting has never been cancelled, only postponed, due to a different kind of national emergency in 1940," stated Rev Gribben.

"We have found it necessary to find different ways of working to do what needs to be done, and this includes the installation of our new Moderator."

Those watching tonight's event will hear the outgoing Moderator, Dr Henry, give an address, before Dr Bruce will outline his plans and hopes for 2020/21. To watch tonight's installation visit www.presbyterianireland.org.