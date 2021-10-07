Presbyterian concern over legacy plans

The Presbyterian Church’s General Assembly in Belfast has expressed its “grave concern” at Secretary of State Brandon Lewis for “undermining” devolution, claiming his legacy proposals deny Troubles survivors and victims any chance of justice.

The Government has plans to end all prosecutions for Troubles-related offences.

Rev Daniel Kane, Convenor of the Council for Public Affairs, told the General Assembly that “navigating the fragile political landscape following Brexit and the NI Protocol has been tricky, to say the least.”

The Council expressed “deep disquiet at the current proposals’ and said while the Stormont House Agreement” (SHA) was not perfect, “we are on public record stating our support for all four key principles in the SHA, especially the right of victims and survivors to seek due process and justice in the courts”.

"What has been proposed by the Secretary of State denies them that possibility.”

However a number of speakers said it was time to draw a line under the past. They included former Moderator the Dr John Dunlop who said: "In most cases the truth is inaccessible and therefore justice is unavailable."