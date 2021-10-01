Presbyterian General Assembly to debate gender identity for first time

The Presbyterian Church’s upcoming General Assembly is to discuss gender identity openly for the first time.

Presbyterians from across Ireland will meet in Belfast next week for three days of debate and decision-making.

The meeting will also see Moderator the Right Reverend Dr David Bruce confirmed for another term of office — the first time a Moderator will get a second consecutive term since 1894.

Other items on the agenda in addition to gender identity include developments on managing public dissent, discussing pastoral guidelines on homosexuality and stepping away from investments in fossil fuels, as well as an added focus on climate change.

In 2018, the General Assembly controversially decided that same-sex couples could no longer be full members of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland and nor could their children be baptised.

At the General Assembly the following year, the Church voted overwhelmingly to uphold a controversial decision to cut ceremonial ties with the Presbyterian Church in Scotland.

This was due to a more liberal stance on same-sex issues in the Scottish Church.

The moves exposed divisions in the Church between traditionalists and liberals, and led to a heated public debate.

Next week’s meeting will be the first time gender identity has been openly discussed on the floor of the General Assembly.

An implementation task group was set up in 2018 to ensure that “appropriate training be offered to kirk sessions on the theology and practice of the Church’s understanding of a credible profession of faith and the pastoral guidelines on homosexuality”.

Two reports — Credible Profession of Faith and Admission to the Sacraments: a Framework for Discussion for Kirk Sessions, and Guidelines for Pastoral Care of Same Sex Attracted People and Their Families — were sent to the 19 regional presbyteries for consultation.

“It has been a long process but an important one that has informed the two reports that the General Assembly will be asked to receive and approve,” said Rev Trevor Gribben, clerk of the General Assembly and general secretary of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

“During the consultation process, there was general approval for the task group’s approach, content and tone of the framework. Some common themes also emerged, relating to bringing young people and adults with special needs into membership of the Church.

“The General Assembly will be asked to establish a task group on this.”

The Guidance for Pastoral Care of Same sex Attracted People and their Families document is also aimed at kirk sessions and those who provide pastoral care within congregations.

In 2019, the Presbyterian Church rejected an appeal by Church elder Steven Smyrl against his ousting for being in a same-sex marriage.

Mr Smyrl had been an ordained elder in Christ Church, Sandymount, in south Dublin since 2007.

He had appealed to a Church judicial commission to overturn the decision made by a presbytery commission, but the commission dismissed his appeal.

The General Assembly will be held in Belfast next week, running from Monday to Wednesday.