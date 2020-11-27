Presbyterian leader slams cut to UK's overseas aid

Moderator says move that will affect poorest on planet 'cannot be right'

The head of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland has hit out at the Chancellor's decision to cut UK spending on overseas aid.

Moderator the Rt Rev Dr David Bruce, who is from Banbridge, said the diminishing commitment to supporting the poorest on the planet "cannot be right".

It came as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab denied the Government was "salami slicing" all parts of the UK's overseas aid expenditure.

Mr Raab said the long-term strategic aims of the country's international work will be based on "our values and grounded in the British national interests".

Tackling climate change, Covid-19, girls' education, conflict resolution and expanding in-house management of aid delivery "in order to increase the impact that our policy interventions have on the ground" were listed by Mr Raab as the top five areas.

Conservative MPs continued to voice their opposition to the decision to cut overseas aid from 0.7% to 0.5% of gross national income in 2021, with some noting their belief that Mr Raab was not behind the policy. The 0.7% target is written into law and Boris Johnson's 2019 election manifesto promised to keep it.

The UK's annual aid spend from 2021 is expected to be £10bn once the temporary cut is imposed, compared to the previous figure of £15bn.

Foreign Office minister Baroness Sugg has quit in protest over the plan.

Dr Bruce said: "The Government's triple whammy of cutting the UK's overseas aid budget by a third, the ending of the Government's promise to spend just under 1% of gross national income on overseas aid, alongside the departmental merger, will hurt the poorest people beyond our shores, who will undoubtedly suffer as a result.

"This cannot be right."

Rev Dr Liz Hughes, convener of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland Council for Global Mission, also expressed her concern. She said the decision "will hurt many across the globe and the UK's reputation".

But Chancellor Rishi Sunak used a round of broadcast interviews to claim Britain is not turning its back on the world's poorest people.

He admitted it was a "difficult decision" to slash the budget but said the UK is in the midst of an "economic emergency".

Mr Raab also expressed "regret" at the decision.

However, he said it was necessary as "every penny of public spending will rightly come under intense scrutiny".

Conservative former International Secretary Andrew Mitchell said his party "do not need to break" their 0.7% spending promise, adding it will "drive a horse and cart" through many of the Government's aid plans. He added: "It will withdraw access to family planning and contraception for more than seven million women, with all the misery that that will entail, 100,000 children will die from preventable diseases, two million - mainly children - will suffer much more steeply as a result of these changes from malnutrition and starvation."

Mr Sunak also announced what amounted to a pay freeze for an estimated 1.3m public sector workers and sought to defend the policy yesterday.