Presbyterian minister and council face disciplinary sanctions for ‘endorsing homosexual relationship’ of elder Steven Smyrl

Disciplinary sanctions being faced by a Presbyterian minister and a church council disciplinary sanctions for "endorsing a homosexual relationship" have been described as a “grave injustice”.

It’s after a Presbyterian Church investigation into Rev Katherine Meyer and the Christ Church, Sandymount church council were found to have justified "approval for that which in scripture God condemns" for their support of a gay couple, one of whom was an elder in the church, according to a report by the BBC.

Steven Smyrl was sacked as an elder at the Dublin church in October 2019 but the church decided to investigate the leadership which allowed Mr Smyrl - who married his long-term partner Roy Stanley in 2018 - to be an elder.

The Rev Katherine Meyer and the Christ Church, Sandymount church council in Dublin, a shared church run by PCI and the Methodist Church in Ireland, have been threatened with disciplinary sanctions after allowing Mr Smyrl to continue in that role.

Mr Smyrl said the charges were "aimed only at publicly diminishing the lives of gay Presbyterians".

"The Dublin presbytery has charged our minister, Rev Katherine Meyer, with supporting and endorsing me in a 'sexually immoral' relationship," he said.

"Yet despite being challenged they have failed to produce even a shred of evidence that I have been involved in any form of sexual immorality or indeed sexual activity of any kind. Their aim is to squash dissent and to attack and remove anyone who voices even a modicum of support or empathy.

"Unless reason and fairness prevail, this sorry affair can only end in a grave injustice against a blameless pastor and teacher,” he said.

Last year, Mr Smyrl issued solicitor’s letters to the church alleging a minister in the Republic referred to him as "an unrepentant fornicator" at a meeting of the Dublin and Munster Presbytery in December 2019.

A judicial commission of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) in Belfast ruled that the Dublin and Munster Presbytery could set up what is known as a "Par 161 commission" to investigate Dr Meyer and the church council of Christ Church, Sandymount.

Rev Meyer and the Church Council were found to have justified "approval for that which in scripture God condemns".

The commission found that the "words and actions of both minister and church council demonstrate their persistent deviation from the confessional standards of the Presbyterian Church" and said that this was "to the extent of justifying approval for that which in scripture God condemns".

The Presbytery said that in 1 Corinthians "Paul instructs the church in Corinth not to associate with sexually immoral people if they bear the name of brother".

"In contrast, however, both the minister and church council of Christ Church, Sandymount, have supported the homosexual relationship of two of its members over many years.

"The minister and church council have caused scandal injurious to the purity and peace of the Church."

The PCI's Dublin and Munster Presbytery found that Mr Smyrl had been co-opted to the church council after he had been sacked as an elder.

The Presbytery instructed the church council to reverse that decision and said that if Dr Meyer did not accept their findings, the presbytery would "initiate disciplinary proceedings" against her.

Dr Meyer attempted to then appeal the decision of the Presbytery investigation to a judicial commission of the church but was rejected when the judicial commission met on Friday November 19.

As a result, the judicial commission also said that the church council should remove Mr Smyrl from the council and ruled that Dr Meyer and the church council should accept the findings of the Presbytery investigation by Monday December 20 2021, or the Presbytery could initiate "disciplinary proceedings" against her and the council.

A spokesperson for the Presbyterian Church in Ireland said: “It is yet again highly disappointing that an individual, or individuals, has sought to go out of their way to comment to a journalist on a sensitive internal church matter and, we are led to believe, even pass on papers that are private to that process. While some issues have been considered, matters are still ongoing and further decisions are still to be made."

They continued: "It would not be appropriate to comment further. That being said, we would like to make clear that no final decisions have been made with regard to ‘discipline’, or any such related matter, and to claim otherwise is factually inaccurate.”