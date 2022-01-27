Presbyterian minister delighted to get personal video message from Pope Francis and says ‘I’d love to meet him’

Pontiff marks 10th anniversary of interdenominational 4 Corners Festival Belfast

A Presbyterian minister has told how he’d love to sit down and have a proper chat with the Pope.

In the meantime, however, Rev Steve Stockman can’t wait to share a personal message from the Pontiff this Sunday at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast to mark the opening of the popular 4 Corners Festival Belfast .

Northern Ireland’s first inter-church arts event, which was co-founded by Rev Stockman and Catholic priest Fr Martin Magill, is celebrating its milestone 10th birthday this year.

The duo also announced that the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will be closing the week-long event at St Peter’s Cathedral.

Rev Stockman, a Ballymena native, told the Belfast Telegraph they were thrilled that the inspirational religious icons have given their backing to 4 Corners.

“It’s the circle of it – Pope Francis will start the festival in St Anne’s Anglican Cathedral and we’ll finish with the Bishop of Canterbury in St Peter’s – seems to me the best way we can symbolise what we’re trying to do,” he said.

“That’s listen to one and other, hear one and other and cross the boundaries into each other’s patch.”

He added: “We’ve joked about it for years and here we are – I don’t think everybody every day gets a message from Pope Francis, so it’s a lift for the Festival for sure.”

In addition to the message from the Pope, the premier event features a discussion with the biographer Dr Austen Ivereigh, who collaborated with Pope Francis on a new book, Let Us Dream.

Sunday’s event, which is based on the title of the book, will discuss the nature of dreams, of now, and of the future – and how people can see the present as a gift, brimming with possibility.

It’s another sign that the once-small festival, which achieved global reach recently by livestreaming events online, is likely to get even more attention with this year’s star-studded line-up.

Describing the message as “just wonderful”, Rev Stockman said the Pontiff showed a deep understanding of the festival’s objectives.

“It’s much more than a greeting,” he said.

“He has got a flavour for the festival and what we’re trying to do and he shares that.

“It’s almost three thoughts for the day in the one thought, so it’s very special.”

Rev Stockman said that, “even as a Ballymena Presbyterian”, he’d “love a chance to meet the Pope”.

“I’ve discovered that the caricatures of what I was brought up thinking about Catholics, Catholicism and the Pope are nothing like what I meet and the reality out there,” he said.

“I would love to sit down with the Pope and talk to him about faith and following Jesus.”

4 Corners Festival is a cross-faith festival designed to bring together people from all walks of life, to focus on similarities, not differences.

Other events in this year's anniversary festival include Carl At Clonard, in which boxing star Carl Frampton speaks to local screenwriter Declan Lawn about his life and faith, In Conversation With Ruth McGinley, the acclaimed pianist, and the traditional Wonderful Wander around Belfast.

At the closing event, Archbishop Welby will invite listeners to Come And Live On Common Ground as he talks from the Catholic cathedral of St Peter's in Belfast.

With insight gained from his many visits to Northern Ireland, the Archbishop will ask attendees to embody this year's theme, Common Ground, Common Good, throughout the year and beyond.

All tickets are free and the added bonus of many of the events being livestreamed means it can be enjoyed from anywhere in the world.

Perhaps the Pope himself will tune in.