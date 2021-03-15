Presbyterian minister Rev Meban praised for bravery after emotional Radio Ulster Sarah Everard tribute

A Presbyterian minister has been praised for her powerful and deeply moving tribute to Sarah Everard after breaking down live on air while reflecting on women's safety.

Rev Cheryl Meban, a Presbyterian Chaplain at Ulster University, was overcome with emotion as she delivered her Thought for the Day on Monday morning's Good Morning Ulster on BBC Radio Ulster.

Rev Meban began by saying that she had spent "a huge chunk of Mother's Day" yesterday trying to find words that would be fit for broadcast.

"Like many people, I am sickened by the murder of Sarah Everard and heartbroken for her devastated family and friends," she said.

The 33-year-old went missing while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London on March 3, and her body was found on March 10.

Serving police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with Ms Everard’s kidnap and murder.

Sarah Everard went missing near Clapham Common (Met Police)

Rev Meban began her Thought for the Day segment by addressing the wider issue of violence against women.

"We're not angry about women's safety, we're angry about men violating and threatening women. We're angry because every murder heightens our own fear."

Fighting back tears, she added: "We're angry that we feel nervous of cars that slow down near us, angry that we have to calculate whether we are safe to walk through the local park or go the long way round.

"Now if you think I'm overreacting and silly, maybe it hasn't happened to you. Of course I have learned not to let these things rule me - I'm amazed at myself crying at the moment - but these things still cross my mind, all the time.

"Do men have to think about these things? Probably, if they have been assaulted, but they won't tell because it feels shameful and stupid. Women, we live with this because we're women.

"We are blamed for what we wear. We're blamed for where we go and what we do, Shamed for being afraid and we're shamed for blaming men and I know it's not all men.

"The best men learn to own their feelings. They don't project on to women as their scapegoats. The worst seek dominance, control over anyone they deem inferior, male or female, physically or otherwise."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A crowd gathered at Clapham Common on Saturday night to remember Sarah Everard but scuffles broke out as Metropolitan Police surrounded a bandstand covered in flowers left in tribute.

Male officers could be seen grabbing hold of several women before leading them away in handcuffs, to shouts and screams from onlookers.

Rev Meban added: "I'm haunted by the image of a woman at a protest against violence against women, held on the ground, handcuffed. The image will linger for a long time."

When asked afterwards by presenter Sarah Brett if she felt the events surrounding Sarah Everard marked a turning point for women like her to speak out, she replied: "No to be honest I feel like this is a news cycle and it will go away and we'll just carry on as ever."

Many also took to Twitter afterwards to praise Rev Meban for speaking out.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content