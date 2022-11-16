Presbyterian moderator pays tribute to ‘greatest friend and brother’ Rev Paul Bailie who has passed away

Tributes have been paid to Presbyterian minister and missionary Rev Dr Paul Bailie who died suddenly just days after celebrating his 54th birthday.

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) Dr John Kirkpatrick said the church has lost “a very wise, gifted and talented Christian leader” following Dr Bailie’s passing on Tuesday.

“Paul was at a meeting of a General Assembly Committee in Assembly Buildings only yesterday morning and I am told he played an active part and was in great form,” he said.

“It is very difficult to take in.

“His sudden calling home has been such a shock as we have lost a very wise, gifted and talented Christian leader.

“I have known Paul for a number of years and on behalf of our entire Presbyterian Church I would like to offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to his beloved wife Anne, their wider family, his friends and indeed his colleagues at Mission Africa.

“He leaves an aching gap in the lives of so many who will feel his loss so keenly.”

Dr Kirkpatrick said the clergyman enjoyed broadcasting and had a great aptitude and voice for it.

“He often commentated on BBC Radio Ulster during the opening night of our General Assembly and also contributed to Good Morning Ulster’s Thought for the Day.

“One morning he talked about a formidable 19th century English cricketer turned missionary to Africa, Charles T Studd.

“Paul quoted a poem by the missionary when he wrote, ‘Only one life ‘twill soon be past. Only what’s done for Christ will last.’

“Paul’s life passed too quickly and so suddenly, but the outworking of his love for Jesus and what he did in His Name will be without measure.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Belfast Bible College expressed “profound sadness” after learning of the passing of “our esteemed friend and colleague”.

“As CEO of Mission Africa, Paul had an incredible influence for mission both at home and overseas,” it posted on social media.

“His passion and commitment to Africa were indefatigable and his drive and enthusiasm for the Gospel news of Jesus undiminished by illnesses, bandit raids in Kenya (and scars) and other challenges."

The college said Dr Bailie first lectured as a part-time associate at the Dunmurry campus in 1996 and went on to teach at Union Theological College in Belfast.

“For over a quarter of a century he taught on a wide range of topics and programmes from Missiology to the Women’s Study Fellowship, from Old Testament historiography to New Testament exegesis,” the Facebook post added.

It breaks my heart to speak of Paul Bailie in the past tense. He was the best friend life could afford; every encounter with him was a joy, an immeasurable blessing. I loved him like a brother and would have trusted him with my life. To his wife, my dear friend Anne, much love x pic.twitter.com/4ysuzQBwFc — William Crawley (@williamcrawley) November 16, 2022

“Paul visited the college only last Thursday to speak to students about plans for a short-term overseas mission trip to Kenya in the summer of 2024.

"He was engaging, powerful and at times terribly funny.

"Afterwards over lunch, we reminisced about our long friendship and that crazy three-night journey down lake Nyasa, Malawi with only street sellers’ oranges and warmish bottles of Coca Cola to live on, and that dodgy fish soup in Nigeria which incapacitated both of us for several days in the sweltering heat.

"We always enjoyed a good laugh.”

Belfast Bible College said Dr Bailie’s “greatest gift was his friendship” and said everyone at the campus offers thoughts and prayers to Dr Bailie’s wife Anne, brother Mark and the rest of the family.

Broadcaster William Crawley paid an emotional tribute to his “best friend”.

“It breaks my heart to speak of Paul Bailie in the past tense,” he wrote on Twitter.

“He was the best friend life could afford; every encounter with him was a joy, an immeasurable blessing.

"I loved him like a brother and would have trusted him with my life.

"To his wife, my dear friend Anne, much love x”.

Rev Dr Paul Bailie was ordained as a minister of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) in January 1995.

His first post was in Greenwell Street Presbyterian Church in Newtownards under the Very Reverend Rodney Sterritt.

In 1998 Dr Bailie and his wife, Dr Anne Bailie, went on to serve as missionaries with PCI in Africa.

He initially took up a role as deputy director of theological education by extension in Kenya later becoming Old Testament lecturer and academic Dean of the Presbyterian College.

In 2005 he returned home to Northern Ireland and was appointed to work with Mission Africa formerly known as the Qua Iboe Fellowship which is one of the oldest interdenominational evangelical missions in the UK.

His work as Chief Executive regularly took him to Nigeria and other African nations to promote evangelism, theological education, medical projects and compassionate work.

The organisation said “it is with a heavy heart we wish to inform you of the sudden passing of our beloved Mission Africa Chief Executive, Paul Bailie.”

As a mark of respect its Belfast mission office will open on Thursday and Friday from 12pm-2pm to allow “friends and supporters who knew and loved him so dearly to gather together”.

Tea and coffee will be served downstairs where people can chat and reflect.

“Please come, so we can give thanks for Paul’s life and the example he left us,” a post on social media reads.

Dr Bailie was actively involved in setting up and supporting the Theological Education in Africa conferences in Nigeria and Kenya.

His work was recognised by the PCI General Assembly which regarded him as a minister in Recognised Service.

The clergyman also served as Students Convener for Ards Presbytery and was an active member of the PCI Council for Ministerial Training.

The distinguished academic held a BA in Biblical Studies, Bachelor of Divinity, MPhil focusing on The King and The Levites in Chronicles and a PhD focused on The Abrahamic Covenant in Chronicles all obtained from Queen’s University Belfast.

Dr Bailie, who also made time to pursue his hobbies of photography and shooting, also held a Post Graduate Certificate in Higher Education Teaching and was a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

The Union Theological College website sates “he maintains a strict and unyielding disinterest in rugby and football” and adds “he is not as old or as bad as he looks”.

“Paul teaches various aspects of OT in Union College , across all 3 levels and occasionally helps with Masters and PhD supervision,” it continues.

"Although he is primarily interested in Old Testament, he also studies African Church History and various aspects of military and police history.”

His other memberships and interests included The Westminster Fellowship of PCI, Tyndale Fellowship, The Royal African Society and the Military Historical Society.

Second Newtownards Presbyterian Church also paid tribute to its “much respected” vacancy convener and “great friend” who served with “much wisdom, understanding, and compassion”.

“Paul has been an outstanding example of what it means to be a faithful disciple of Christ, and to humbly serve and proclaim the gospel,” it wrote on Facebook.

“Through his work with Union College, Mission Africa and many other roles within the wider church, the Rev Bailie brought his experience and understanding to our congregation and earned our respect and appreciation."