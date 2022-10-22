Presbyterian Moderator says visit to Ukraine ‘amazing and humbling’ experience as he sees first-hand impact of war

One of the many bomb shelters under construction in the city of Berehove, Transcarpathia.

Dr Kirkpatrick on one of the ‘exodus’ roads in Transcarpathia

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church has spoken of his “amazing and humbling experience” having visited Ukraine and revealed first-hand the impact of the war on the ground.

Dr John Kirkpatrick travelled to Ukraine and Hungary alongside his wife Joan as part of a five-day visit last week.

Overseeing the work of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s partner church, the Reformed Church in Hungary, they spent time in the western border area of Transcarpathia and the city of Berehove.

Hostilities in Ukraine continue to intensify following Vladimir Putin’s decision to send his forces into the country in February.

In recent days, the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, has been struck by "kamikaze" drones deployed by Russia but believed to be Iranian-made.

Russia has used the drones and missiles to hit critical infrastructure around Ukraine in recent days, destroying almost a third of the country's power stations since Monday last week.

During the visit, the Moderator and Mrs Kirkpatrick said the visit demonstrated to them firsthand the “resilience” of people in Ukraine.

“In Berehove, in western Ukraine where we stayed, even though it is 800 kilometres east of Kyiv, the community has witnessed a double exodus that the Church had to deal with overnight,” the Moderator said speaking on his return to Northern Ireland.

“Firstly, an exodus of their own community with people being called up to fight, while others crossed the border into Hungary leaving only the elderly, young mothers and their children and fewer staff in schools and hospitals.

“While ministers and their families have stayed to help, in some cases congregations lost over a third of their members.

“Transcarpathia then experienced a second exodus of 500,000 people coming from the rest of Ukraine to escape the conflict, with fewer people and little resources to look after them.”

“The reality of that is there are empty houses as you go through the villages. You are also very conscious of the distinct lack of men.

“The air raid sirens are a regular reminder of the war, with the children we met in the schools having to go down to their shelter.

“While the city wasn’t under attack the sirens sounded as missiles, drones, or shells fell on other towns and cities, perhaps hundreds of kilometres away. It was a very sobering experience and created a constant sense of anxiety for the children.

“As one soldier told me at a checkpoint, it is a constant reminder for him that people are dying in other parts of the country.”

Dr Kirkpatrick revealed Presbyterians in Ireland have responded to the humanitarian emergency by giving £1.3 million to the relief effort, with the funds used to help those impacted on the ground.

Speaking about the impact of the conflict on ordinary people, Mrs Kirkpatrick added: “We met a lady and her young grandson who had travelled all the way from Donetsk in the east of the country.

“They had returned home and then escaped again. They couldn’t speak, the pain was literally unspeakable as they couldn’t communicate. We just held each other.”

“In Ukraine and in Hungary we have been shown such kindness and hospitality, even in the midst of such suffering and human tragedy. We listened and tried to encourage, while getting a sense of how the Church has responded and continues to respond to this war,” the Moderator added.

“We have also learnt never to underestimate the power of simply being present. Even at home, when you visit a friend in hospital, or call in on a neighbour who is having a hard time, the fact that you have made the effort can be powerful.

“As we stood in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Christ, we certainly found that here.”