Presbyterian Moderator to visit Ukrainian border amid ongoing turmoil following Russian invasion

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church is to visit Hungary and travel to the border of Ukraine, as the turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion continues.

Dr John Kirkpatrick will travel to Budapest on Monday and then head to the border at Transcarpathia as part of a five-day visit to oversee the charity work of the Reformed Church in Hungary.

Hostilities in Ukraine continue to intensify following Vladimir Putin’s decision to send his forces into the country in February.

Earlier this month dozens of casualties were reported after a Russian barrage pounded apartments and other targets in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 12 people.

In recent weeks, Russia has repeatedly struck the southern city, which is in the Ukrainian controlled-part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in violation of international law.

At least 19 people also died in Russian missile strikes on apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia.

Dr Kirkpatrick said the Presbyterian Church in Ireland has raised £1.3m in humanitarian aid as part of their appeal for Ukraine.

“The generosity of congregations, and others, up and down the land, has led to one of the largest amounts raised for a PCI appeal in living memory,” he said.

“It is a wonderful demonstration of the faithfulness and kindness of people, even in these uncertain economic times at home, and I am looking forward to seeing how it has blessed people both in Hungary and Transcarpathia.

“At our General Assembly in June the conflict in Ukraine and the refugee crisis was brought close to home when we heard directly from Rev Dr Zoltán Literáty who spoke in the Assembly Hall.

“A minister in the Reformed Church in Hungary, who was born and raised in a village in Transcarpathia, he told us that 500,000 had fled to the province from eastern and southern Ukraine.

“I look forward to meeting him again while I am in Hungary along with Dr Károly Czibere, President of the Hungarian Reformed Church Aid, who briefed the Assembly via video in June.”

Dr Kirkpatrick added: “Much has happened since June with the war often sliding down the headlines, and off the front-pages. But the ongoing work of the RCH and the wider Hungarian Reformed Church to help and support those caught up in this unnecessary tragedy continues.

“Only when I am there will I get the full measure of what is taking place, and how our brothers and sisters in Christ are coping and providing for those in need. At the same time, however, seeing how the Lord is at work, even in the midst of such tragedy, will be tremendously encouraging.”