Prescription medication stolen during Co Fermanagh burglary

The house was broken into via a rear window.

Prescription medication was stolen during a burglary of a house in Lisnaskea.

The burglary took place in the Castlebalfour Road area.

“It was reported shortly after 11pm last night, Thursday April 20, that a house had been broken into via a rear window sometime between 12.30pm and 6pm,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“A number of items were taken, including a quantity of prescription medication.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which may assist them, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2346 of 20/04/23 . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”