President Biden ‘ill informed’ on GFA: DUP’s Lockhart says NI Protocol ‘greatest danger’ to stability

President Biden has been slammed as being “ill informed” about Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Agreement.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart accused the US leader of “partisan commentary”.

Speaking in the House of Commons during Wednesday’s PMQs, Ms Lockhart warned the protocol is the “single greatest danger to the political institutions” in Northern Ireland.

During her remarks, the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood could be heard making reference to the DUPs threat to walk away from Stormont if the protocol is not axed, shouting in the chamber: “Who's threatening to bring down the institutions?”

Speaking during a meeting with Boris Johnson, the US President said he feels "very strongly" that he does not want a change to the "Irish accords" resulting in "a closed border".

He also suggested a US-UK trade deal was “continuing to be discussed” but added: “On the (Northern Ireland) protocols I feel very strongly on those. We spent an enormous amount of time and effort, the United States, it was a major bipartisan effort made.”

Joe Biden has in the past warned there could be no chance of a US-UK trade deal should the outworkings of Brexit undermine peace in NI.

The comments from Mr Biden have been criticised by figures within the DUP, including Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, who said “Washington aren’t the decision makers” regarding the protocol.

The protocol is the means by which a hard border is avoided on the island of Ireland. It sees Northern Ireland continue to follow EU rules, and thus it creates a de facto sea border with GB, which has angered unionists and sparked protests.

Speaking in the Commons with Dominic Raab answering questions as the PM was away, Ms Lockhart said: "Following the ill informed and partisan comments from President Biden overnight, would the Deputy Prime Minister urge the Prime Minister to point out to those he meets in the US who actually care about political stability in Northern Ireland - that far from defending the Belfast Agreement, the Northern Ireland Protocol is now the single greatest danger to the political institutions?”

"Mr Speaker, the situation is now time critical. Does the deputy Prime Minister agree with me that a solution that restores Northern Ireland’s place within the UK’s internal markets is the only way to avert the collapse of the institutions and that such a solution must be found in weeks rather than months?”

Responding, Dominic Raab replied: “We absolutely agree that having a smart and pragmatic approach is the only way we will be able to uphold the Good Friday Agreement for all communities in Northern Ireland.

"He [President Biden] understands our view and we have explained our position, as well as them taking into account what the EU are saying.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein said they welcomed the President’s “continued support” for the protocol.

Junior Minister Declan Kearney said the intervention by Mr Biden “echoes the strong support of US political leaders – Democrat and Republican – for the Good Friday Agreement and the Protocol”.

“This British government has become increasingly isolated internationally with respect to its stance on the Good Friday Agreement, legacy issues and now the Protocol,” he said.

“It is past time for it to heed the calls of the international community and begin working through the Joint Committee to find solutions and implement the Protocol in a flexible way.”