President Biden’s one-stop visit ‘not a snub’ but a ‘reflection of our poor political state’, says SDLP MP

Claire Hanna MP has insisted there is no reason to believe President Biden’s potential one-event visit to Northern Ireland is “a snub”, but instead a reflection of poor local politics.

The US President is set to visit Ulster University’s new Belfast campus next Wednesday, the Belfast Telegraph understands.

He will be visiting Northern Ireland between April 11-12 to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which was signed on April 10, 1998.

No official details have yet been released, but the BBC has reported that President Biden will attend only one event during his NI visit, to the £350m Ulster University premises in the city’s Cathedral Quarter.

This newspaper has learned that the visit there will take place on Wednesday, April 12.

“There’s no reasonable interpretation that this is a snub by the US Administration,” said Ms Hanna.

“President Biden has shown major personal and political interest in Northern Ireland, building on the United States’ role in securing peace here and now committed to building greater prosperity.

“The shortness of the visit is a very real reflection of the state of our politics."

The SDLP MP continued: “With no Assembly, no Executive and no North/South institutions, many will struggle to feel the excitement of a big anniversary.

“The mission now must be to recapture the energy that led to the Agreement and to deliver a new political revolution that will transform this place once again.”

The Alliance Party’s Paula Bradshaw added: “For the sitting US President to visit is an honour and one we should embrace.

“There was always a risk there would be no visit at all due to the lack of a sitting Assembly. There is a challenge to those causing that blockage, and I ask them do they want to continue their boycott and risk the possible economic benefits resulting from this visit?”

The president will continue the rest of his five-day stay on the island in the Republic of Ireland, particularly spending time in his ancestral areas of Co Louth and Mayo.

The White House press secretary said Mr Biden’s visit will be in tribute of the “tremendous progress” of peace here and “to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities”.

Not everyone is supportive of the president’s trip though.

People Before Profit members will be protesting his arrival, with party leader Gerry Carroll stating: “He is not welcome here; a backer of the Iraq War and a self-declared Zionist, he is not the ‘man of peace’ that some claim”.

The west Belfast representative referenced violent incidents in recent days where Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and beat praying Muslims with batons.

Mr Carroll said that because Mr Biden is a “self-proclaimed supporter of apartheid Israel”, that “he supports” these scenes, and thus Mr Carroll believes “there’s lots of reasons for people across this country to not give him a friendly, warm welcome”.

Meanwhile, the PSNI has insisted it is prepared for all eventualities as it gets ready to embark on its security operation for the president, which is costing around £7m.

It is called Operation Rondoletto; a name given to the third movement of a symphony.

Assistance Chief Constable Chris Todd said the force has spent weeks planning for Mr Biden’s arrival.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also expected to touch down the evening before taking part in “a number of events” to mark the quarter-century anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Todd was asked if the historic occasion provides additional motivation for dissident republicans opposed to the peace process.

“We plan for the worst and we hope for the best to be quite frank,” he said.

“We will respond to the intelligence as it develops. We have no such intelligence.”

On Thursday, Chief Constable Simon Byrne told the policing board: “Engagements have been planned for a number of parts of the Greater Belfast area and the Prime Minister is also expected to visit Northern Ireland during this time.

“The second phase of the policing operation will be between 17th and 19th April when a number of politicians who were in office at the time of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, as well as current office holders, will be in attendance at these events.”

Mr Byrne estimated that approximately 300 officers are being drafted in from other UK forces to help out.

“I am really grateful to colleagues from across UK policing that have now provided in the region of 300 officers that will be based here over the next two weeks to provide specialist support services to help police some of that operation.

“Some of the examples will be specialist motorcycle escort officers, firearms specialists and search specialists.

“Clearly this will drain the resource available for day-to-day policing and also put an additional cost pressure into our already-stretched budget.”