President Clinton hails David Trimble: ‘His legacy will endure in all who are living better lives because of him today’

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said Trimble offered a ‘masterclass in leadership’

Former Ulster Unionist party leader David Trimble (left) and American politician US President Bill Clinton talk together at the White House, Washington DC, October 7, 1993

The former US President Bill Clinton has hailed Northern Ireland’s former First Minister Lord Trimble as a "leader of courage and vision" following his death on Monday.

On Monday night, the Trimble family announced “with great sadness” that the Nobel Peace Prize recipient and Ulster Unionist leader had “passed away peacefully earlier today following a short illness” at the age of 77.

Paying tribute alongside wife Hilary Clinton, the former President said they were “deeply saddened” and described his “lifetime of service” which helped to bring peace to Northern Ireland.

"Time after time during the negotiations that led to the Good Friday Agreement, he made the hard choices over the politically expedient ones because he believed future generations deserved to grow up free from violence and hatred,” President Clinton said.

"His faith in the democratic process allowed him to stand up to strong opposition in his own community, persuade them of the merits of compromise, and share power with his former adversaries.

“His legacy will endure in all who are living better lives because of him today."

David Trimble was one of the principal architects of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.

Pacemaker Belfast 23/5/98 Unionist leader David Trimble in cheerful mood after the majority Yes Vote at the Kings Hall Belfast

PACEMAKER BELFAST 9/6/2001 Ulster Unionist party leader David Trimble is ushered to his car by security forces members as a crowd of loyalists bying for his blood surge foreward, shouting, kicking and screaming.

David Trimble electionering in Banbridge. May 1990

Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble with his wife Daphne in Lisburn Co Antrim. Paul Faith/PA Wire

File photo dated 21/5/1998 of Prime Minister Tony Blair (centre) with (left) David Trimble and (right) John Hume on the last day of campaigning for a Yes vote in the Northern Ireland Referendum. Chris Bacon/PA Wire

Former senator George Michell said there would have been no agreement without Lord Trimble.

Mr Mitchell – who acted as the US Government’s representative during peace talks – said people here owe the former Ulster Unionist leader “a heavy debt of gratitude for the personal and political sacrifices he made”.

"He will be remembered as a major political leader whose courage and determination saved hundreds of lives and changed for the better thousands more,” Mr Mitchell added.

Leaders across the British Isles have issued their own tributes, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson who called him a “giant of British and international politics".

"[He] will be long remembered for his intellect, personal bravery and fierce determination to change politics for the better," Mr Johnson added.

The former Prime Minister Tony Blair said peace in Northern Ireland “wouldn’t have happened” without the contribution of Lord Trimble.

"It is as simple as that. What he gave not just through the period of negotiation... but in the years afterwards it was a masterclass of leadership,” Mr Blair told the BBC.

“He was highly intelligent and he was very courageous. Once he took a decision he was pretty immovable. It was really that combination of high quality intellect and he did have a vision for Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara described Lord Trimble as "one of the giants of Northern Irish politics" and said the former First Minister's loss would be "felt deeply".

Mr Vara said: "My condolences to his wife and children, who I know will draw comfort from the legacy he leaves.

"He will be remembered by us all for his statesmanship, defence of peace, of democracy and for his steadfast leadership in helping deliver the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. He will be remembered as one of the giants of Northern Irish politics.

The Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Lord Trimble played "a crucial and courageous role in bringing peace to Northern Ireland".

Meanwhile, ex-Irish premier Bertie Ahern described him as a "courageous" leader.

Speaking to RTE, Mr Ahern recalled his first visit to the unionist headquarters with Mr Trimble on Glengall Street in Belfast in 1995: "That day, we said, listen, should we give this a try? If it works, it's good. If it doesn't, you know, let's not fall out too much.

"I never fell out with him: fought with him, rowed with him and argued with him. But I think we had the one determination: that we would end violence in Northern Ireland."

Irish President Michael D Higgins also expressed his own deep sadness about the news.

“David Trimble’s dedication and courage, often during the most challenging times, has earned him a distinguished and deserved place in our history books,” he said.

“His work leaves a true legacy on the necessity and value of peace on our shared island for future generations.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said his former colleague would be “remembered as a great unionist”.

Mr Beattie said: “David Trimble was a man of courage and vision. He chose to grasp the opportunity for peace when it presented itself and sought to end the decades of violence that blighted his beloved Northern Ireland.

“The bravery and courage he demonstrated whilst battling his recent illness was typical of the qualities he showed in his political career, at Stormont and at Westminster.”