President Joe Biden says his priority is to ‘keep the peace’ as he boards Air Force One to travel to NI

US President Joe Biden is on his way to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Commander in Chief boarded Air Force One which took off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland shortly before 3.30pm (BST).

The journey should take around six to seven hours with the plane expected to touch down at Belfast International Airport between 9pm and 10pm on Tuesday evening.

Asked on the runway what his top priority was for the trip, the President said: "Make sure the Irish accords and the Windsor agreement stay in place; keep the peace. That's the main thing."

Mr Biden confirmed two of his family members will accompany him on the visit, Hunter Biden and Valerie Biden Owens.

Rishi Sunak is expected to greet the US leader on the runway in Belfast.

Mr Biden will spend half a day in Belfast on Wednesday and is expected to deliver a speech at Ulster University to emphasise his country's commitment to preserving peace here.

A huge security operation is already in place in Belfast for the visit.

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has described the historic visit as a “special moment” and said she is “delighted to welcome President Biden to Belfast.”

“This historic peace accord which was painstakingly negotiated at that time was made possible due to the vast and substantial contribution from the United States under the administration of President Clinton,” she added.

“As we look back with pride at just how far we have all come, and all that has been achieved, we also look forward with hope, ambition, and opportunity for the next twenty-five years.”

However Baroness Kate Hoey has warned that any attempt by Mr Biden to bring Stormont back “could actually backfire”.

"We all know where his allegiance lies and it’s not with the pro-Union community in Northern Ireland,” she told TalkTV.

Baroness Hoey said the current President does not have the charisma and non-partisanship that was demonstrated by Bill Clinton, who played a pivotal role in securing peace.

“We saw that time and time again with the things he has done and the things he’s actually said,” she continued.

"That very famous little picture of him meeting a BBC journalist who said ‘I’m from the BBC’ and he just stopped immediately and said ‘I’m Irish’ and stomped off.”

Baroness Hoey said there will be no change at Stormont until the Windsor Framework is changed.

"If Stormont is working then members have to implement the Windsor Framework,” she said.

"They actually have to make sure the structures are set up… that means you are asking pro-Union MLAs to implement the breaking away of their own country from their own country and that is not acceptable.”

Joe Biden, whose Secret Service codename is Celtic, has spoken proudly of his Irish roots.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said his visit to the Republic later this week is about "welcoming a son of Ireland home".

The US president can trace his ancestry to opposite sides of the island after his great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan emigrated to the US from the Cooley peninsula of Co Louth in the east.

Meanwhile, his great-great-grandfather, Patrick Blewitt, was born in Ballina, Co Mayo, in the west.

His father Edward sold 27,000 bricks to a cathedral in the town to help him purchase tickets to sail to America with his family in 1851.