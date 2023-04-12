President’s whirlwind visit leaves Belfast crowd raving over the ‘atmosphere and buzz’

Joe Biden’s visit to Belfast left the city centre buzzing, with a palpable sense of excitement in the air outside the Grand Central Hotel this afternoon.

President Biden had been staying in the luxury establishment during his visit, with crowds gathered outside from early in the morning hoping to catch a glimpse of the leader and his entourage.

Many of those making up the crowd were young people, eagerly waiting for a chance to see the US President.

“There’s a great atmosphere, there’s a great buzz,” Darragh Moroney (21) told the Belfast Telegraph.

Eoghan Murphy and Darragh Moroney

His friend, Eoghan Murphy (20) said the pair were not going to miss an opportunity to see President Biden.

“We just thought it would be nice to visit the city of Belfast, Joe Biden is coming so we might as well see the President. How many chances are you going to get to see the American President?” he said.

Odhran O'Hara

Odhran O’Hara (19) compared seeing President Biden to “living through a moment in history.”

“I don’t understand why anyone would be sitting in a cafe or something when this is going on outside, why would you not want to see him?”, he said.

He had planned on arriving outside the Grand Central as early as possible, but in the end he was glad President Biden didn’t leave the hotel too early.

“I got up at 9.30am so I thought: ‘Oh, maybe I have missed him’ but he isn’t out yet so maybe he had a few Guinness's last night.

“I saw Rishi Sunak coming in just 10 minutes or so after I got here, so it’s really exciting to see everything happening.”

The Queen’s University student was also hoping to see Biden at the official opening of Ulster University.

“I’m in the city so I thought: ‘Why not try to catch a glimpse of him,’ it’s very exciting and good craic too,” he said.

Manning Family

Many families were also gathered in the crowd, soaking up the exciting atmosphere.

“We are all excited to see the President,” said Oliver Manning, from Limerick, who is visiting Belfast alongside his wife and their two children.

“It’s not everyday you get to see a President, so when you get the chance, why wouldn’t you?” said his wife, Mandy.

Ramsay Family

The Ramsay family were also eager to see President Biden.

“It’s really brilliant that he’s here,” said Keith Ramsay (57).

However, the family were disappointed that the American President was only taking part in one event in Belfast.

Mr Ramsay felt the President’s visit to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement should include him visiting some of the places impacted by the agreement and speaking to the people who were most affected by it.

“He should meet the people, you come to Northern Ireland, you come to Belfast, you should meet the people, he should be on the street meeting the people of Belfast,” he added.

“He should spend time with the people that live and work here, they are the ones that can give a true reflection of what is going on.”

Many of the crowd had travelled from across the Island of Ireland to see President Biden but other members of the crowd had travelled even further, including Debbie Prout and Dawn Street who had travelled from Devin.

The pair are holidaying in Belfast city centre and were surprised how close they were staying from the President.

Dawn Street and Debbie Prout

“I can’t believe he is staying so close to the city centre, I thought they would have him stay outside of the centre for security, but it’s very good that he is in the centre because it means we all have a chance to see him,” Ms Prout said.

Despite the American President’s visit being a fleeting one, Ms Street is thankful to have experienced a small part of it.

“When these important people come to places, they don’t stay for very long, they come and do what they need to do and then leave, so we are lucky to be in the right place and the right time,” she said.

“Belfast is a lovely, lovely city and it is brilliant that the President is visiting it and seeing how far it has come.”

Adam Menary

Adam Menary (22) also joined the crowd outside the Grand Central at 9.00am.

He was excited about the visit and joked the President’s sleep schedule aligned well with his university timetable.

“I have uni in the afternoon, so I thought I would come here in the morning and hopefully see the President, I thought he would be out a bit earlier but he seems to enjoy his lie ins,” Mr Menary joked.

“It’s a great thing that he is coming here and the south, I think he is going to be seeing family and talking about his Irish herritage. I think it’s really positive he is supposed to be embracing his Irish roots while he is here.”