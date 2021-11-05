Pressure grows for Dolores Kelly to apologise after comments about RUC’s ‘institutionalised sectarianism’

MLA Mike Nesbitt, the Ulster Unionist Party’s representative on the policing board, has now called for Dolores Kelly to apologise.

Pressure is mounting for SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly to apologise after comments made while calling for more to be done to attract PSNI recruits from the Catholic/nationalist community.

On the 20th anniversary of the rebranding of the RUC, she had said the PSNI, as a shared force, was a “significant departure from the institutionalised sectarianism represented by the RUC”.

MLA Mike Nesbitt, the Ulster Unionist Party’s representative on the policing board, has now called for her to apologise after she accused the RUC of “institutionalised sectarianism”.

He said that the comments caused “great hurt to former officers, their families and friends”.

Mr Nesbitt said: “The RUC were the barrier between Northern Ireland and complete anarchy. They bravely held the line throughout the Troubles and hunted down terrorists whether they were republican or loyalist.

“Over 300 officers were murdered in the process, hundreds more physically injured and even more still carry the mental scars to this day.

“Dolores Kelly’s comments have caused great hurt to former officers, their families and friends, and that hurt is compounded for those who were related to or who served with those who were murdered or injured,” he added.

“We must never forget the reality that police officers didn’t wake up hoping to hurt someone, but every terrorist did, and it was police officers who were targeted simply because they were trying to protect society and save lives.”

He added that, although nobody disputes that the RUC “could have done with more Catholic officers within its ranks… hundreds of Catholics did serve with distinction and many achieved high rank.

“I have no doubt that many more would have come forward had it not been for the fact that the IRA made a special effort to target those Catholics who did join the RUC in a deliberate policy of seeking to deter others from joining,” Mr Nesbitt said.

“So-called ‘dissident’ republican terrorists are still using this shameful tactic to discourage Catholics from joining the PSNI and that is a major factor as to why Catholic recruitment to the PSNI remains an issue.

“I believe Dolores Kelly should reflect on her comments and the hurt they have caused and apologise.”

This fresh appeal for an apology from Ms Kelly comes after the chairman of the Northern Ireland Retired Officers Association, Ray Fitzsimons, said the remarks had caused “gross offence” to the thousands of retired members of the RUC.

Dolores Kelly said: “The SDLP has previously paid tribute to the sacrifices made by many RUC officers and their families. The fact remains that there were severe institutional problems within the RUC and this is a matter of public record.

"That many retired police officers continue to refuse to cooperate with legacy investigations to this day speaks for itself.

“The transformation of the RUC to the PSNI has been an outstanding success and whilst policing continues to be challenging I think the hard work and efforts of the those involved in implementing Patten’s recommendations deserve credit.”