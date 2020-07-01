Prestigious prizes for Derry peacemaker bishops Donal McKeown and Ken Good

Bishop Donal McKeown says First Communions are deferred until later in the year.

Two Bishops of Derry - one Catholic, the other Church of Ireland - have been recognised at the Archbishop of Canterbury's Lambeth Awards.

Bishop of Derry the Most Rev Dr Donal McKeown and the former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe the Rt Rev Ken Good are the only Northern Ireland recipients.

The awards acknowledge "outstanding contributions to the Church and wider society".

Bishop Good's award was in recognition of his "strategic leadership to the local church to engage fully with the community throughout his ordained ministry, most of which was in the complex community of Northern Ireland".

Bishop McKeown's received his award for his "exceptional and sustained dedication to the cause of peace and social cohesion in an environment of traditional interdenominational tension".

Bishop Good said: "The pursuit of peace is a noble endeavour, but the journey is frequently challenging and can feel lonely.

"I'm thankful for having had Bishop Donal as a trusted companion in what became for us a joint quest. Donal and I do what we do because of a sense of calling. Jesus told his disciples to love one another and that is a command we have sought to live up to and share as best we can, whatever the cost. In this, we have been privileged to follow in the footsteps of inspirational predecessors. "

Bishop McKeown said the awards would serve as an encouragement to the Church and wider civic society.

He explained: "It is a privilege to receive this award along with Bishop Ken. He laboured long and faithfully in this corner of the Lord's vineyard.

"Anything I have done in my few years here was built on the foundations that others had laid before my arrival."