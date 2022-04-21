Price of 500 litres of home heating oil across Northern Ireland rises slightly but costs stabilise overall

Slight increase on average petrol and diesel costs

The price of 500 litres of home heating oil has slightly risen overall this week in Northern Ireland, now costing £420.28 on average.

The average cost of heating oil has largely stabilised following a series of large weekly rises over recent months, however the latest price announcement from the Consumer Council still represents an average rise of just over £5 in the past seven days.

There has also been a slight increase in the price of petrol and diesel.

According to the weekly price checker, the average price for 300 litres of home heating oil is £261.67, representing an increase of around £4 on average from the figures last week.

However, the price of 900 litres of home heating oil has on average gone down this week across Northern Ireland, costing £714.50 on average.

This means the price has dropped by over £15 on average on the same amount of home heating oil last week.

The council area with the lowest average price for 500 litres at present is Derry City and Strabane at £415.20, while the highest is Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Council’s petrol and diesel price checker from Thursday also shows a slight increase in the price at the pumps.

The latest figures show the average price of petrol per litre across Northern Ireland as of April 21 is 159.7p, an increase of 0.2p on last week.

The average price of diesel per litre across the province is 172p in the latest figures, an increase of 0.4p in the last seven days.

While prices still remain high, they have gradually come down from their peak last month following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia which helped push up worldwide oil prices.

The Consumer Council advised people that although people might have a regular supplier, money can be saved by using their tool to check if you are paying more than average price.

It has advised the public to shop around and look at other suppliers, as many will deliver further afield at no extra cost.