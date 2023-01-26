Price of car fuel and home heating oil increases over past week in Northern Ireland

The average of car fuel and home heating oil has risen in Northern Ireland over the past week.

It comes as £600 energy payments are rolling out across NI with many households choosing to purchase home heating oil.

Over the past week, diesel has risen from 163.6p to 164p per litre, while petrol has increased from 142.8p to 143.3p, according to the Consumer Council NI.

The highest price for diesel is in Derry (169.6p average) and the lowest in Strabane (160.9p average).

When it comes to petrol, Limavady and Magherafelt are highest (149.9p average) and Strabane is again the cheapest (137.3p average).

Home heating oil has increased from £433.04 for 500 litres on January 19 to £454.35 on January 26.

Households across Northern Ireland have received, or are eagerly awaiting, a payment of £600 through the energy support scheme.

The one-off payment is comprised of £400 from the Energy Bills Support Scheme Northern Ireland and £200 from the Alternative Fuel Payment and is set to go out to every household with an electricity contract including second homes.

While the funds are intended to help consumers meet the rising cost of heating and powering their homes, no controls have been applied to how the payments are spent.

And while inflation appears to have peaked in late 2022, and is now easing, households are facing competing pressure on their finances across essential expenditure from utility bills to grocery prices.

Those planning to use the support for energy or fuel bills will get slightly more this month than back in November when some had hoped the scheme would be rolled out.