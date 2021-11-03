Price of home heating in NI continues to rise

From September 2021 to October 2021 the index rose by 25.2 points - the largest monthly rise since the index began by a significant margin.

The price of home heating oil (HHO), gas and electricity is continuing to rise according to the Consumer Council’s Home Energy Index.

The Index tracks changes in prices throughout Northern Ireland and remained low until January 2021 when it began to rise.

It has risen increasingly sharply during 2021 and is now at a historical high.

This is a reflection of substantial price increases for all types of energy.

Approximately 68% of households in Northern Ireland rely on HHO, which has seen considerable fluctuations since the index began in January 2016.

It continues to rise throughout 2021, particularly steeply during September and October.

Gas prices also remained constant from April 2021 until increases started in October 2021.

Electricity prices decreased slightly in April but have now increased each month since July 2021.

It was announced just last week that Northern Ireland's third largest electricity supplier Budget Energy is putting prices up 29% from 26 November.

The company has 96,000 customers across Northern Ireland and said the move reflected rising global wholesale prices.

Meanwhile, SSE Airtricity announced a 9% increase to its residential electricity prices from 1 December.

Budget Energy had also announced a price rise of 14.9% from July and 18% increase from 8 October.

MLAs were told on Wednesday that the price for heating a home in Northern Ireland rose by 70% last month.

Members of the Economy Committee were also warned that the high prices for gas, electricity and oil are likely to last for several months.

The spiralling energy costs led to calls for the Stormont Executive to introduce emergency legislation to protect families who are struggling to pay their fuel bills.