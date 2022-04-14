Price of home heating oil drops again in Northern Ireland but still remains high

The price of home heating oil has fallen again this week in Northern Ireland with 500 litres now costing £415.69 on average.

The council area with the lowest average price for 500 litres at present is Antrim and Newtownabbey at £409.79 while the highest is Fermanagh and Omagh at £423.96.

Northern Ireland's oil prices shot up more than 35% in a week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

In the seven days after the invasion, the average price for 900 litres of home heating oil went up more than £200, from £555.72 on February 24, to £758.11 on March 3, according to figures from the Consumer Council.

The average price for 900 litres is now £730.10.

However, while prices still remain high, they have gradually come down from their peak.

Northern Ireland remains reliant on home-heating, currently proving very expensive.

More than two-thirds of households are dependent on home heating oil as their main heat source.

Read more Belfast City councillors to be asked whether to give themselves a pay increase

National Energy Action (NEA) NI has said the number of households in fuel poverty in Northern Ireland is predicted to have doubled, from 22% to more than 40%.

Last month the Department for Communities announced that payments from the £55m Energy Payment Support Scheme would be paid from March 10.

The one-off payment of £200 aimed to provide support for people struggling to meet rising energy costs due to the global fuel crisis.

And was to be paid to around 280,000 eligible people in receipt of specified benefits.

NEA said Northern Ireland continues to have amongst the lowest levels of household income across the UK and the highest weekly household expenditure on energy of any UK region.

The Consumer Council advised people that although they might have a regular supplier, money can be saved by using their tool to check if you are paying more than average price.

It has advised the public to shop around and look at other suppliers, as many will deliver further afield at no extra cost.

For more information visit the Consumer Council website.