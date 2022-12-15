Price of home heating oil jumps by £50 in week as NI faces freezing weather

Wintry conditions in Drumahoe on Tuesday as an ice warning was issued by Met Office. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

The price of oil has jumped by £50 over the past week as Northern Ireland faced some of the coldest weather for two years.

From December 8 to December 15, the price for 500 litres of oil went from £433.81 to £484.43, according to the consumer council.

Prices had steadily decreased from £523.52 on October 13 to £418.85 on December 1 before rising again.

Northern Ireland remains in the grip of an arctic chill which has brought widespread ice and wintry conditions to many across the country.

A yellow weather warning for ice remains in place from up until 11am today.

There is expected to be sunny or clear spells and a scattering of wintry showers.

Any showers mainly of rain or sleet near the coast with brisk north or northwest winds at first with a maximum temperature of 4 °C.

The UK Government is still “examining other options” around delivering a £600 energy support payment to Northern Ireland households.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris made the comments during Northern Ireland Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Mr Heaton-Harris admitted energy companies in Northern Ireland have experienced "significant difficulties" with giving out Government support for rising bills and ministers are looking at other ways to get the money to people.

The Secretary of State was also asked by Tory MP Simon Hoare if the support funds would be in place by Christmas, to which Mr Heaton-Harris said the whole Government was trying to “crack this nut in [that] time frame”.

He also confirmed he has held meetings with the energy companies this week and also said he was meeting Northern Ireland political party leaders over trying to thrash out an agreement to restore the Stormont institutions.