Price of home heating oil soars again in three-week 25% increase

Home heating oil prices in Northern Ireland have again breached £1 per litre, more than twice the ten-year average price.

Prices have increased by more than 25% in the past three weeks, the equivalent of more than £100 on 500 litres of heating oil, according to The Consumer Council’s weekly heating oil survey.

The SDLP’s Sinead McLaughlin said there should be “specific interventions” made at Stormont and Westminster to help ease the cost-of-living burden for those relying on oil.

She said the rising trend of prices risks leaving people “completely out in the cold this winter”.

"While much of the focus during the current cost-of-living crisis has been on those households and individuals that use gas, it’s vitally important that we remember two-thirds of households in the North use home heating oil,” she added.

"I am not yet convinced that specific proposals have been made that will make a meaningful difference for these consumers.”

Meanwhile, Peter McClenaghan, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council, said: “Wholesale oil prices are very high, extremely changeable, and are having a serious impact in Northern Ireland.

“This is awful news for many people. We speak to consumers every day and people are angry about high prices and very worried about the winter ahead.

“The Consumer Council is working closely with the Department for the Economy, the Department for Communities, the Utility Regulator, and the energy companies to put in place further support for consumers this winter. However, more direct financial assistance must be made available.”

Mr McClenaghan said that, while the £400 payment will be a help when it arrives, “it will not be enough to help Northern Ireland consumers through the winter ahead.”

“The impending crisis also highlights how essential is that we succeed in the delivery of the Department for the Economy Energy Strategy which will reduce our reliance on imported energy in the long term.”

Peter explained that prices are high because we import all of our gas and oil and, as a result, are at the mercy of global energy markets.

“Wholesale energy prices rocketed because the Russian invasion of Ukraine reduced access to Russian oil and gas forcing us, and many other countries, to look elsewhere to replace that portion of lost supply,” he said.

“There has also been a shortage of refining capacity within the UK and as our oil is purchased in dollars, and the value of the pound has dropped against the dollar, our suppliers can buy less oil for the same price in pounds.

“These factors came on the back of already increasing prices because oil production was not keeping up with the amount of oil being used as life, travel, and industry began to return to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, given this range of factors, heating oil prices are likely to seesaw in coming weeks while remaining well above the ten-year average price.”

He advised customers to reduce their energy usage, using electrical appliances more efficiently and switching off appliances rather than leaving them on standby and using the eco setting on your dishwasher and washing machine.

It is believed switching off lights when leaving the room could save over £100 per year, the Consumer Council said.

“Joining an oil buying club enables householders to buy oil at a competitive price through community bulk buying,” Peter added.

“The Northern Ireland Oil Federation also has PayPoint facilities to enable you to budget and make regular payments towards your oil delivery instead of having to pay for your delivery in a lump sum.

“We discourage buying 20 litre emergency oil drums from forecourts as a regular means of topping up your oil tank as they are extremely expensive and should only be used in emergency circumstances.

“We also recommend that you have your boiler serviced annually as an efficient boiler will waste less energy, check the energy efficiency rating of any new appliance you buy as the higher the rating the less it will cost to run, and shop around energy suppliers because even as prices rise some companies will be cheaper than others.”