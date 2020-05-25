Priest in tribute to Fermanagh man Kevin Murray (47) who died after fall

A 47-year-old man from Rosslea in Co Fermanagh who died following a suspected fall was well loved and generous, a priest has said.

Kevin Murray worked in construction and it is believed the accident happened while he was working around the Ballinamallard area late last week. He was subsequently admitted to intensive care at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

One of eight siblings, his condition is said to have deteriorated suddenly in the early hours of Saturday before he passed away later that day.

Fr John Chester of St Tierney's Church said Mr Murray would have often assisted in construction work around the area.

"In the locality he was well known and very generous with his skills," he said.

"Kevin worked in construction, welding and erecting steel structures for sheds and then roofing the sheds with corrugated iron.

"He would have done a lot of work for various people around the locality. It is a tight-knit and rural community and he is from a family of eight. There is deep shock at his sudden passing at such a young age."

A private funeral Mass for Mr Murray will take place this morning at St Tierney's Church, Rosslea.