Priest reinstated after ‘unsubstantiated’ historical claim against him

The Archdiocese of Armagh has reinstated a priest after a historical claim made against him was found to be “unsubstantiated”.

Donaghmore parish priest Father Gerard McAleer had voluntarily stepped aside from his position in October 2018.

The archdiocese said the priest had not been prosecuted and their own conclusions found safeguarding concerns against Fr McAleer were groundless.

“Following a full investigation by the relevant authorities, no prosecution for any matter was taken with regard to Father McAleer,” it said.

“[We] then initiated the Church processes that are required in such instances and these have also concluded that the case against Father McAleer is unsubstantiated.

“Father McAleer can therefore immediately return to full and complete ministry as a priest in the Archdiocese of Armagh.

“This has been a difficult time for all involved and we offer our prayers for all concerned.

“The Archdiocese of Armagh continues to recommend anyone who has suffered abuse of any kind to report it immediately to the local Health and Social Care Trust, and to the PSNI in Northern Ireland, or to Tusla and An Garda Síochána in the Republic of Ireland.”

Fr McAleer was a well-known figure in Tyrone GAA. He and Mickey Harte had guided the underage football team to unprecedented success during the 1990s.

When Tyrone won its first All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final in 2003, Fr McAleer was assistant manager.

No detail was given on the unsubstantiated claim made but it is understood to have related to the priest’s behaviour with a minor in the period before he was ordained.

The PSNI and Garda did not respond to requests for comment at the the time, nor now that Fr McAleer has been reinstated.