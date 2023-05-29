Priest shortage could mean no clerics available for funerals

Bishop Donal McKeown has issued a warning about the shortage of priests here.

A shortage of priests could mean there is no one available to provide Funeral Mass for families in some parts of Northern Ireland, a senior cleric has warned.

Bishop Donal McKeown, who is in charge of the Diocese of Derry and recently took up a second role as the Apostolic Administrator for Down and Connor, alerted parishioners to the crisis on Sunday.

A pastoral letter outlined the consequences of dwindling numbers of young people entering into the priesthood, namely increasing difficulties of churches being able to meet demand in the near future.

"Very soon, it is also likely that in some parishes, the celebration of Requiem Mass for every individual as part of the funeral rites may no longer be the norm,” it states.

The correspondence said "statistical realities" mean it is necessary to change how around 84 currently active priests are supported in an area with 86 parishes and 146 churches.

According to Bishop McKeown’s dire prediction, the number of clergymen will drop to just 24 within the next two decades.

He said it is no longer fair to ask priests to keep on "workloads and demands that are unreasonable and not sustainable" as he called on members to take on more responsibility.

"Within 15 years, and for the first time in the history of the diocese, we will have more retired priests than priests in active ministry," the letter adds.

Around 3,000 funerals and 800 marriages are celebrated in the diocese each year usually in the form of a special Mass.

The cleric said meeting "unsustainable expectations" is no longer possible.

It comes as a number of parishes prepare to take part in pilot projects which will see lay people assist families preparing for funerals and lead prayers at gravesides or in the crematorium.

Bishop McKeown has committed to continuing in his dual role until a permanent Diocesan Bishop for Down and Connor can be appointed.

At present he is managing the largest pastoral area on the entire island – including 51 parishes in the Diocese of Derry with 260,000 parishioners in addition to the 406,000 in Down and Connor.

The clergyman warned that with only seven priests in the diocese aged under 40, the number of priests in active ministry will be drop by almost 50% in just over 10 years.

Father Gary Donegan, who recently returned as an administrator to Holy Cross Church in Ardoyne and rarely takes time off, said there can be angry reactions from non-regular church goers when they are told a priest unavailable to take funerals.

He recalled covering an incident in west Belfast last week where no priest was available for Requiem Mass.

"The reality is that there's no down time. I can't remember the last weekend I had that was time out," he told the Irish News.

"My big thing in life is going to gaelic football matches and I also had to cancel a recent holiday to France.

"That's because weekends are taken up with weddings and first communions. I have two funerals this week as well.

"What Bishop Donal is saying is true. Where it really impinges is the reality of people who don't practice and expect exactly the same service as before when they haven't journeyed along.

"They're shocked by that and in some cases angered by it. Some people get quite in your face about it.”