Priest’s prayers answered after computer theft from his church

Stolen equipment recovered in a day thanks to deluge of help sparked by social media appeal

St John's Church on the Fall's Road where the theft occurred on Wednesday

Fr Martin Magill has praised the power of social media after equipment stolen from the sacristy at St John's was returned

A west Belfast priest has hailed the power of social media after an iPad and iMac stolen from his church were returned following an online appeal.

Fr Martin Magill posted an appeal on Facebook and Twitter after the equipment and a sum of money were taken from the sacristy of St John’s Church on the Falls Road.

The incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon, but by the following day the computers were safely back in time to broadcast Thursday’s Compline (night prayer) to parishioners.

Along with pastoral assistant Catherine McCoy, Fr Magill was able to use Apple’s ‘Find My’ app to track the location of the stolen items.

The clergyman explained: “On Wednesday afternoon Catherine went in to close the church and noticed the door into our sacristy corridor open.

“When she came into the sacristy then she noticed that a number of pieces of equipment had gone missing.

“We realised at this stage that it had been stolen, so we decided that we would put out a post just to let people know and see if they knew anything.”

Shared more than 600 times on Facebook, the post alerted people to the theft, with many describing sightings of the person who may have been responsible.

The appeal led to a video call from a youth worker, who was able to show Fr Magill the missing equipment still intact.

“It was all there, apart from an iPad cover and an envelope containing cash subscriptions to a magazine,” said the priest.

“When we got the news last night we put out another post to show the equipment had been returned.

“It shows the power of social media.

“There is obviously still a piece of work for police to do.”

The PSNI has appealed for information following the burglary.

“Anyone who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area around the time of the burglary or anyone with CCTV or mobile phone footage that could help with our enquiries can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1304 of 11/01/22,” it said.

Fr Magill revealed despite the theft the church would remain accessible to parishioners, who use it on a daily basis.

“Thankfully churches are, for the most part, not affected by crime or vandalism. It would be very rare for us,” he added. “There was a huge response, with people commenting on it, and the vast majority are very sympathetic.

“We leave the church open every day, so even though we had the theft, it was open as usual and we are planning to continue to leave it open.”

Those with information on the burglary can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org